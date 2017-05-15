Trump revealed "highly classified" information in White House meeting with Russians

President Trump revealed highly classified information during an Oval Office visit by the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week, jeopardizing a "critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State," the "Washington Post" reported Monday afternoon.

That information came from another country which has a highly sensitive intelligence-sharing arrangement with the United States — one known to very few within the U.S. government and withheld from allies.

“This is code-word information,” a U.S. official familiar with the matter told the "Post," referring to one of the highest levels of secret information held by U.S. spies. Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies,” the official said.

The information had do with the ability to use laptop computers to make explosive devices, a tactic being explored by the Islamic State. The "Post" reported that Trump did not have permission from the intelligence partner to share the information with Russia, and his actions risk endangering the relationship with the partner, which has access to inner workings of the Islamic State.

In the meeting, Trump "seemed to be boasting about his inside knowledge of the looming threat," the "Post" reported: “I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day,” said Trump, according to an official with knowledge of the conversation.

Trump discussed details of the threat that the United States only learned through the espionage partner: How the Islamic State was pursuing a specific plot, how much harm that kind of attack could cause and the specific city in the Islamic State’s territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat.

National-security adviser H.R. McMaster downplayed the severity of the president's revelations. “The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” said McMaster, who was in the meeting. “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”

But a U.S. official that had been briefed on the matter, in confirming the "Post" report to BuzzFeed News, said, "It’s far worse than what has already been reported.”

The president has the right to declassify any information he wants, so the action was not illegal.

But “it is all kind of shocking,” said a former senior U.S. official close to current administration officials in the "Post" story. “Trump seems to be very reckless, and doesn’t grasp the gravity of the things he’s dealing with, especially when it comes to intelligence and national security. And it’s all clouded because of this problem he has with Russia.”