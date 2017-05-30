Home
 
President Trump acts like everyone's drunk uncle at memorial event

He swayed back and forth, singing the National Anthem.
Michael Martin
 Published : May 30, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

For politicians, Memorial Day is generally a solemn occasion, with an appropriate level of gravitas required at any event. Not so for President Trump, who seemed to be in a party mood yesterday at a memorial, energetically singing along to the National Anthem.

The setting was Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. As the anthem played, Trump swayed back and forth, either singing or lip-syncing occasionally. Defense secretary James Mattis stood stock-still to his right, a grave look on his face.

 

Trump's baseball-stadium-style buoyancy did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where evaluations ranged from "sassy" to "a toddler" to "everyone's drunk uncle" to "#MAGA":

 

Trump's unorthodox tribute style echoes that of former president George W. Bush, who in 2016 was caught on video at a memorial for five fallen soldiers, singing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" while swaying back and forth and swinging Laura Bush and Michelle Obama's hands with a vigor that was criticized as inappropriately enthusiastic.

At least he didn't flash anyone the middle finger.

 

