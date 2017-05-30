President Trump acts like everyone's drunk uncle at memorial event

For politicians, Memorial Day is generally a solemn occasion, with an appropriate level of gravitas required at any event. Not so for President Trump, who seemed to be in a party mood yesterday at a memorial, energetically singing along to the National Anthem.

The setting was Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. As the anthem played, Trump swayed back and forth, either singing or lip-syncing occasionally. Defense secretary James Mattis stood stock-still to his right, a grave look on his face.

Trump's baseball-stadium-style buoyancy did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where evaluations ranged from "sassy" to "a toddler" to "everyone's drunk uncle" to "#MAGA":

Donald Trump behaves like a toddler during Memorial Day national anthem https://t.co/HOXBWFRQJI via @MetroUK — Hayley Mills-Lott (@lott_hayley) May 30, 2017

It is like whenever the national anthem is playing, Trump hears “happy birthday to me.” — drstef (@drstef) May 29, 2017

Trump is super extra during the national anthem, almost like he's overcompensating for something. pic.twitter.com/nioZnxYRUo — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) May 29, 2017

Trump Acts Like A GIANT Toddler, Isn’t Able To Stand Still During SOLEMN National Anthem, What Is WRONG With This Man? — InxsySparxs (@InxsyS) May 29, 2017

When you're trying to be dignified, but they're playing your jam.

https://t.co/wfFBgcsJfp via @YouTube — Grumpy Old Lady (@OldSassyPants) May 30, 2017

President Trump is so filled with patriotism that he sings along to the National Anthem. His love of country is truly refreshing.#MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IvOEBjWwXB — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) May 30, 2017

Trump's unorthodox tribute style echoes that of former president George W. Bush, who in 2016 was caught on video at a memorial for five fallen soldiers, singing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" while swaying back and forth and swinging Laura Bush and Michelle Obama's hands with a vigor that was criticized as inappropriately enthusiastic.

At least he didn't flash anyone the middle finger.