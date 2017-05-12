Trump tweets that ‘perfect accuracy’ is not possible for his ‘surrogates’

President Donald Trump had a very active Friday morning on Twitter, blasting Democrats and the “fake media” per usual — but also tweeting that his communications staff should not be expected to represent him with “perfect accuracy.”

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at the podium with perfect accuracy!” he tweeted.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

He then mulled dissolving “all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” in a subsequent tweet.

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump also tweeted a threat at former FBI Director James Comey, saying there "better be no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

That tweet was possibly in response to a report in The New York Times Thursday that detailed a dinner Comey and Trump had soon after the president took office in which he asked the then-FBI director to pledge loyalty to him. Comey declined. Since Trump put tapes in quotations, it may indicate their conversation may have been recorded, but it is unknown by whom.

The tweetstorm came after Trump, his advisers and Vice President Mike Pence gave conflicting statements about the Comey's firing earlier this week, indicating that 'perfect accuracy' might not be possible for any of them.

Comey was heading several bureau investigations, including one centered on Trump and his associates’ possible ties to Russia, which is believed to have interfered with the 2016 presidential election in which Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Comey’s firing came on the heels of an announcement that he overestimated the number of emails that were forwarded by Clinton aide Huma Abedin to the computer of her husband, disgraced former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner after reopening the inquiry into Clinton’s email scandal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House said Comey’s termination was based on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday night that Comey “made serious mistakes,” and Pence echoed that on Wednesday, saying that the director “lost the confidence of the American people.”

Later Wednesday, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump was “considering letting Director Comey go since the day he was elected.”

On Thursday, Sanders then gave a hint that Comey’s firing could affect the Trump administration-Russia investigation, causing many to assume Comey was fired due to his role in the inquiry.

“We want this to come to is conclusion with integrity, and we think that we’ve actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen,” she said.

The comment directly contradicted a statement she made earlier in that same press briefing that suggested the investigation would continue despite Comey’s termination.

Trump himself gave a hint that Comey’s dismissal might have been linked to the Russia investigation.

“When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” he told NBC News Thursday.

Trump later contradicted himself in the interview saying he wants “that thing to be absolutely done properly” though “there’s no collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians.”