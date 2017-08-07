President Trump retweets fake Twitter account praising him

President Trump decries fake news on a near-daily basis, but over the weekend he retweeted a fake Twitter account.

On Saturday, Trump retweeted a message from user @Protrump45, who wrote, “Trump working hard for the American people…..thanks”

The user had shared an image in a reply of the president overlaid with the message “Trump fights for us.”

The name on the account was Nicole Mincey, and the avatar was a photo of a young woman. Twitter detectives were quick to find that the picture was a stock photo, and that links on the account went to protrump45.com, a website selling Trump merchandise, including T-shirts with slogans like “Make America Great Again!” and “Deplorable Lives Matter."



Trump's retweet was still up as of Monday afternoon, although the Nicole Mincey account has been suspended.

Enterprising sleuths soon determined that a number of accounts related to the protrump45.com site were fake, many using stock photos with GOP slogans Photoshopped onto T-shirts.

Maybe just all the young Trump supporters happen to model for this same site https://t.co/U7XJwrHlbm pic.twitter.com/XSt8wLfELH — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 6, 2017

