Twitter exec receives backlash over reply to President Trump's tweet

President Donald Trump is known for firing off a series of tweets in the morning but one Trump tweet made this morning caught the eye of one of Twitter’s top executives.

Twitter Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto responded to one of Trump’s morning tweets by offering some advice, but it didn’t sit well with others.

In one of Trump's many morning tweets, Trump threatened to stop holding press conferences. Noto reacted by suggesting he should hold his press conferences via Twitter instead of television.

That tweet caused some criticism from others ranging from software engineers and marketing strategists along with some notable names such as retired Silicon Valley investor Chris Sacca and YouTube star Hank Green.

It’s unclear whether Noto would actually want Trump to only hold his press briefings on Twitter instead of television, or if it was a way to chime in and promote his company.

Trump’s tweet

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Noto’s interesting response

@realDonaldTrump May I suggest questions submitted and answered via Twitter. A perfect record and we distribute to the world not just those with a TV — Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) May 12, 2017

Silicon Valley investor Chris Sacca chimes in

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Tweets enabling lying despots in their relentless attempts to subvert democracy are not your best look. Don't chase MAUs to the dark side. — Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 12, 2017

Other reactions Noto’s tweet

@sacca @mhelft @anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Ty Chris. Remember Les Moonves "trump might not be good for America but he's great for CBS" 🤢🤢🤢 — Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) May 12, 2017

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Anthony, what on earth made you think that engaging with this nonsense is helpful to democracy or your company? — Michael Endler (@InfoMEndler) May 12, 2017

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Unless and until twitter makes a public, durable archive of all public tweets, this is absurd. Also, cui bono? — Jeremy Dunck (@jdunck) May 12, 2017

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Digital disruption @ its best limiting discourse manipulation to 140 characters - a biased journalist's nightmare! — Ken Rogers (@rogerskd) May 12, 2017

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Noted the COO/CFO for @Twitter would love to throw away our free press for a couple stock points. I am absolutely not surprised though. — Alles ist gut, Bro! (@Nihilist_Troll) May 12, 2017

This former Twitter employee seemed perturbed.

@anthonynoto @realDonaldTrump Shit like this is what makes me REALLY glad I don't work for #Twitter any more. And really? Proposing AMAs? How stupid can you possibly be? — Chris Sullivan (@CLS) May 12, 2017

Youtube star Hank Green shares his thoughts.