Twitter exec receives backlash over reply to President Trump's tweet

COO and CFO Anthony Noto replied to one of Trump's morning tweets, but the Twitter community did not approve.

Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 12, 2017
One of President Trump's morning tweets. Credit: Reuters; Photo illustration, Metro

President Donald Trump is known for firing off a series of tweets in the morning but one Trump tweet made this morning caught the eye of one of Twitter’s top executives.

Twitter Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto responded to one of Trump’s morning tweets by offering some advice, but it didn’t sit well with others.

In one of Trump's many morning tweets, Trump threatened to stop holding press conferences. Noto reacted by suggesting he should hold his press conferences via Twitter instead of television.

That tweet caused some criticism from others ranging from software engineers and marketing strategists along with some notable names such as retired Silicon Valley investor Chris Sacca and YouTube star Hank Green.

It’s unclear whether Noto would actually want Trump to only hold his press briefings on Twitter instead of television, or if it was a way to chime in and promote his company. 

Trump’s tweet

Noto’s interesting response

Silicon Valley investor Chris Sacca chimes in

Other reactions Noto’s tweet

This former Twitter employee seemed perturbed.

Youtube star Hank Green shares his thoughts.

