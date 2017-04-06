Sip-N-Glo opens new location on Sansom Street

Need an energy boost in the middle of a long workday? Just finished a hot yoga class and in desperate need of hydration? Philly-based juicery, Sip-N-Glo has a new location that’s even more convenient to Center City folks at 17th and Sansom.

This is the company’s third store with the other two locations being 257 S. 20th Street and 932 South Street.

Regarding her decision to expand her business to Sansom Street, owner Kristin Lubsen says:

“We look for areas that have a strong local community base and a thriving small business presence, and Sansom Street is the perfect fit. With the growing demand of a health and wellness scene in Philadelphia, we are lucky be able to expand, and look forward to introducing newcomers to our products.”

The menu at the new location will include made-to-order smoothies and wheatgrass shots with superfood add-ins. In a rush? Grab and go cold-pressed juices (Radiant Glo is a must-try!) and wellness shots as well as kombuchas from Inspired Brews.

Other offerings include some pretty adorable merch like their enamel fruit and veggie pins, hand-poured cucumber-lemon soy candles by Green Market Purveying Co., house-ground nut butters and house-made seasoned nut blends.

Their official grand opening day at 1700 Sansom is tomorrow. Starting at 7:30 a.m., they will be giving away free swag and a wellness shot to the first 50 customers.

For grand opening weekend on April 8 and 9, a portion of profits will benefit Philadelphia Futures, a nonprofit that helps low-income, first generation college students get into college and be successful throughout their college career.

Throughout the rest of April, ditch your usual happy house and bring a friend for Wheatgrass Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Receive a buy one get one free 1 oz. wheatgrass shot, which comes with a complimentary chaser of coconut, lime and Himalayan sea salt. The best part? No hangover.

For more information, visit: sipnglo.com