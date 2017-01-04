SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (Reuters) - Robert Marchand, a 105-year-old Frenchman, made cycling history on Wednesday by covering 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour on a track near Paris.

Marchand has a huge following in France and was cheered on by hundreds of fans as he rode round the velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

However, he fell short of his own previous record of 26.927 km in the over-100s category, which he set in 2014 at the age of 102 years old.

