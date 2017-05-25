2017 FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Arsenal (date, time, TV, more)

Memorial Day weekend in the United States will have a British feel to it as one of the most famous domestic trophies in all of soccer is up for grabs.

Established in 1872, the FA Cup is the oldest soccer competition in the world and provides the most magic.

Open to any level of England’s Football League, which consists of 10 different tiers, upwards of 763 teams have competed in a single year. It gives exposure to some of the country’s smallest clubs and creates the rare monumental upset.

This year, it’s an all-London affair and two of England’s most successful clubs competing for the FA Cup Trophy as Chelsea meets Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Teams: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

These are two elite clubs heading in different directions, which makes this year’s final even more intriguing.

Chelsea is coming off their fifth-ever Premier League title and sixth English top-flight championship in Antonio Conte’s first year as manager with the club.

The West Londoners will also make a return to the Champions League after a dreadful 2015-16 campaign saw them finish 10th.

A win on Saturday would be Chelsea’s eighth FA Cup triumph, which would tie them with Tottenham for third-most in the competition’s history. The Blues would also be the first team to complete the English double (Premier League, FA Cup) since they pulled it off in 2010 with another Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, at the helm.

For the first time since the 1995-96 season, Arsenal finished outside the top four in the Premier League and will miss out on the Champions League.

The club, lacking in silverware for the past decade, has found some solace in the FA Cup, though. After eight years without a major trophy, Arsenal reeled off two-straight FA Cup titles in 2014 and 2015.

A win gives the Gunners their third in four years and a 13th crown overall, passing Manchester United for most FA Cups won.