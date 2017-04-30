2017 Fantasy Football: New rookie QB, RB, WR, TE rankings

Rookies can make or break a fantasy football season, so it’s time to get familiar with these names from the 2017 NFL Draft. We ranked them based on position, playing time potential and strength of the team that drafted them. In other words, we’re looking at the best bets to become fantasy football studs for the 2017 season.
Remember, this is a forecast for 2017 only. Mitch Trubisky should be a fine pro, but if you’re counting on him to win you fantasy games this season – you might as well quit now.
1. John Ross, WR, Bengals: The pressure will be off Ross with AJ Green as the incumbent No. 1. He'll be a factor in Cincy right off the bat.
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: Cook should pick up right where Adrian Peterson left off.
3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars: Fournette will be the focal point of the Jags' offense, but he's talented enough to be a premier fantasy back right out of the gate.
4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers: Carolina is due for a bounceback season and McCaffrey will be involved immediately.
5. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals: Mixon could be Cincy's best back in years.
6. Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers
7. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
8. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
9. Corey Davis, WR, Titans
10. O.J Howard, TE, Buccaneers
11. Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals
RELATED: Fantasy Football top 100 player rankings for 2017
12. Carlos Henderson, WR, Broncos
13. Zay Jones, WR, Bills
14. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
15. ArDarius Stewart, WR, Jets
16. Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
17. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
18. Evan Engram, TE, Giants
19. Charles Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
20. Taywan Taylor, WR, Titans
21. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texans
22. James Conner, RB, Steelers
23. Amara Darboh, WR, Seahawks
24. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs
25. Gerald Everett, TE, Rams
26. Mack Hollins, WR, Eagles
27. Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
28. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
29. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars
30. Jonnu Smith, TE, Titans
31. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears
32. David Njoku, TE, Browns
33. Adam Shaheen, TE, Bears
34. Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
35. Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
36. Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles
37. Michael Roberts, TE, Lions
38. Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
39. Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams
40. DeShone Kizer, QB, Browns
41. Ryan Switzer, WR, Cowboys
42. Joe Williams, RB, 49ers
43. Jehu Chesson, WR, Chiefs
44. C.J. Beathard, QB, 49ers
45. Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants
46. Chad Hansen, WR, Jets
47. Marlon Mack, RB, Colts
48. Jake Butt, TE, Broncos
49. George Kittle, TE, 49ers
50. Jordan Leggett, TW, Jets
51. Josh Malone, WR, Bengals
52. Joshua Dobbs, QB, Steelers
53. Davis Webb, QB, Giants