2017 Fantasy Football: New rookie QB, RB, WR, TE rankings

Rookies can make or break a fantasy football season, so it’s time to get familiar with these names from the 2017 NFL Draft. We ranked them based on position, playing time potential and strength of the team that drafted them. In other words, we’re looking at the best bets to become fantasy football studs for the 2017 season.

Remember, this is a forecast for 2017 only. Mitch Trubisky should be a fine pro, but if you’re counting on him to win you fantasy games this season – you might as well quit now.

1. John Ross, WR, Bengals: The pressure will be off Ross with AJ Green as the incumbent No. 1. He'll be a factor in Cincy right off the bat.

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: Cook should pick up right where Adrian Peterson left off.

3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars: Fournette will be the focal point of the Jags' offense, but he's talented enough to be a premier fantasy back right out of the gate.

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers: Carolina is due for a bounceback season and McCaffrey will be involved immediately.

5. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals: Mixon could be Cincy's best back in years.

6. Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers

7. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

8. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

9. Corey Davis, WR, Titans

10. O.J Howard, TE, Buccaneers

11. Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals

12. Carlos Henderson, WR, Broncos

13. Zay Jones, WR, Bills

14. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

15. ArDarius Stewart, WR, Jets

16. Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions

17. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

18. Evan Engram, TE, Giants

19. Charles Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

20. Taywan Taylor, WR, Titans

21. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texans

22. James Conner, RB, Steelers

23. Amara Darboh, WR, Seahawks

24. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs

25. Gerald Everett, TE, Rams

26. Mack Hollins, WR, Eagles

27. Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

28. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

29. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

30. Jonnu Smith, TE, Titans

31. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears

32. David Njoku, TE, Browns

33. Adam Shaheen, TE, Bears

34. Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

35. Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

36. Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles

37. Michael Roberts, TE, Lions

38. Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

39. Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams

40. DeShone Kizer, QB, Browns

41. Ryan Switzer, WR, Cowboys

42. Joe Williams, RB, 49ers

43. Jehu Chesson, WR, Chiefs

44. C.J. Beathard, QB, 49ers

45. Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants

46. Chad Hansen, WR, Jets

47. Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

48. Jake Butt, TE, Broncos

49. George Kittle, TE, 49ers

50. Jordan Leggett, TW, Jets

51. Josh Malone, WR, Bengals

52. Joshua Dobbs, QB, Steelers

53. Davis Webb, QB, Giants