2017 Fantasy Football: QB (quarterback) rankings, list

I know, it’s only May. But the NFL is never far off a sports fan’s mind, especially when fantasy football is involved.

This pseudo-virtual reality that’s dependent on actual events can bring rivalries to the closest of friendships and provide winners with bragging rights to keep them warm throughout the winter.

Among the most important positions is obviously the quarterback and while the NFL regular season is still four months away, it’s never too early to start preparing. So here is a quick look at Metro US’ top rated fantasy football quarterbacks:

Top 40 Fantasy Quarterbacks:

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Tom Brady, Patriots

3. Drew Brees, Saints

4. Matt Ryan, Falcons

5. Andrew Luck, Colts

6. Cam Newton, Panthers

7. Derek Carr, Raiders

8. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

9. Matthew Stafford, Lions

10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

11. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

13. Kirk Cousins, Redskins

14. Marcus Mariota, Titans

15. Philip Rivers, Chargers

16. Eli Manning, Giants

17. Carson Wentz, Eagles

18. Andy Dalton, Bengals

19. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

20. Joe Flacco, Ravens

21. Carson Palmer, Cardinals

22. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

23. Tyrod Taylor, Bills

24. Alex Smith, Chiefs

25. Sam Bradford, Vikings

26. Jared Goff, Rams

27. Brian Hoyer, 49ers

28. Josh McCown, Jets

29. Mike Glennon, Bears

30. Trevor Siemian, Broncos

31. Brock Osweiler, Browns

32. Deshaun Watson, Texans

33. Cody Kessler, Browns

34. Tom Savage, Texans

35. Paxton Lynch, Broncos

36. Colin Kaepernick, Free Agent

37. Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings

38. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

39. DeShone Kizer, Browns

40. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Free Agent