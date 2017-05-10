2017 Fantasy Football: QB (quarterback) rankings, list

I know, it’s only May. But the NFL is never far off a sports fan’s mind, especially when fantasy football is involved.
This pseudo-virtual reality that’s dependent on actual events can bring rivalries to the closest of friendships and provide winners with bragging rights to keep them warm throughout the winter.
Among the most important positions is obviously the quarterback and while the NFL regular season is still four months away, it’s never too early to start preparing. So here is a quick look at Metro US’ top rated fantasy football quarterbacks:
Top 40 Fantasy Quarterbacks:
1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
2. Tom Brady, Patriots
3. Drew Brees, Saints
4. Matt Ryan, Falcons
5. Andrew Luck, Colts
6. Cam Newton, Panthers
7. Derek Carr, Raiders
8. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
9. Matthew Stafford, Lions
10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
11. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
12. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
13. Kirk Cousins, Redskins
14. Marcus Mariota, Titans
15. Philip Rivers, Chargers
16. Eli Manning, Giants
17. Carson Wentz, Eagles
18. Andy Dalton, Bengals
19. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
20. Joe Flacco, Ravens
21. Carson Palmer, Cardinals
22. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
23. Tyrod Taylor, Bills
24. Alex Smith, Chiefs
25. Sam Bradford, Vikings
26. Jared Goff, Rams
27. Brian Hoyer, 49ers
28. Josh McCown, Jets
29. Mike Glennon, Bears
30. Trevor Siemian, Broncos
31. Brock Osweiler, Browns
32. Deshaun Watson, Texans
33. Cody Kessler, Browns
34. Tom Savage, Texans
35. Paxton Lynch, Broncos
36. Colin Kaepernick, Free Agent
37. Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings
38. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
39. DeShone Kizer, Browns
40. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Free Agent