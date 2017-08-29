2017 Fantasy football QB rankings (Top 50 NFL quarterback list)

A look at Fantasy football QB rankings for the 2017 NFL season, include the top 50 quarterbacks available.
The first big debate here is who is No. 1? Tom Brady is tops on a lot of lists this year because of the addition of Brandin Cooks, the Patriots' best deep route-runner since Randy Moss was setting NFL records in New England. The big drawback though is that Brady is 40-years-old and serious (no, really!), there has to be some sort of decline at some point. He might not "fall off a cliff" statistically, as ESPN's Max Kellerman suggested last year before Brady won his fifth Super Bow ring, but if we're deciding on who is going to have a better fantasy football season in 2017 and it's a coin flip - give me the 33-year-old Rodgers over Brady.
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
2. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
3. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
4. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
5. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
6. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
7. Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
8. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
9. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
10. Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
11. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
12. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
13. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
14. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
15. Eli Manning, QB, Giants
16. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
17. Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
18. Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins
19. Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles
20. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
21. Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
22. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
23. Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs
24. Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings
25. Trevor Siemian, QB, Broncos
26. Jared Goff, QB, Rams
27. Brian Hoyer, QB, 49ers
28. Tom Savage, QB, Texans
29. Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears
30. DeShone Kizer, QB, Browns
31. Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
32. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
33. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots
34. Josh McCown, QB, Jets
35. Chad Henne, QB, Jaguars
36. Paxton Lynch, QB, Broncos
37. Cody Kessler, QB, Browns
38. Brock Osweiler, QB, Browns
39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
40. Robert Griffin III, QB, Free Agent
41. Scott Tolzien, QB, Colts
42. Matt Moore, QB, Dolphins
43. Christian Hackenberg, QB, Jets
44. Matt Barkley, QB, 49ers
45. Colin Kaepernick, QB, Free Agent
46. Bryce Petty, QB, Jets
47. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings
48. Nathan Peterman, QB, Bills
49. Landry Jones, QB, Steelers
50. AJ McCarron, QB, Bengals