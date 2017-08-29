2017 Fantasy football QB rankings (Top 50 NFL quarterback list)

A look at Fantasy football QB rankings for the 2017 NFL season, include the top 50 quarterbacks available.

The first big debate here is who is No. 1? Tom Brady is tops on a lot of lists this year because of the addition of Brandin Cooks, the Patriots' best deep route-runner since Randy Moss was setting NFL records in New England. The big drawback though is that Brady is 40-years-old and serious (no, really!), there has to be some sort of decline at some point. He might not "fall off a cliff" statistically, as ESPN's Max Kellerman suggested last year before Brady won his fifth Super Bow ring, but if we're deciding on who is going to have a better fantasy football season in 2017 and it's a coin flip - give me the 33-year-old Rodgers over Brady.

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

2. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

3. Drew Brees, QB, Saints

4. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

5. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

6. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers

7. Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins

8. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

9. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

10. Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

11. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

12. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

13. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers

14. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

15. Eli Manning, QB, Giants

16. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

17. Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals

18. Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins

19. Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

20. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills

21. Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals

22. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens

23. Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs

24. Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings

25. Trevor Siemian, QB, Broncos

26. Jared Goff, QB, Rams

27. Brian Hoyer, QB, 49ers

28. Tom Savage, QB, Texans

29. Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

30. DeShone Kizer, QB, Browns

31. Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars

32. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

33. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots

34. Josh McCown, QB, Jets

35. Chad Henne, QB, Jaguars

36. Paxton Lynch, QB, Broncos

37. Cody Kessler, QB, Browns

38. Brock Osweiler, QB, Browns

39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

40. Robert Griffin III, QB, Free Agent

41. Scott Tolzien, QB, Colts

42. Matt Moore, QB, Dolphins

43. Christian Hackenberg, QB, Jets

44. Matt Barkley, QB, 49ers

45. Colin Kaepernick, QB, Free Agent

46. Bryce Petty, QB, Jets

47. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings

48. Nathan Peterman, QB, Bills

49. Landry Jones, QB, Steelers

50. AJ McCarron, QB, Bengals