2017 Fantasy Football RB rankings (NFL running backs list)

Here are our updated 2017 Fantasy football rankings for running backs (RB). Le'Veon Bell again leads the way, but we're a little more high on guys like Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley than most other fantasy outlets. Look for big fantasy bounceback years for both of the Los Angeles backs. Here are the top 75 (PPR):
1. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
2. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
3. David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
4. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
5. LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
6. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
8. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
9. Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
10. Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
11. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
12. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
13. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
14. Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
15. Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
16. Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
17. Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
18. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
19. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
20. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles
21. Frank Gore, RB, Colts
22. Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
23. Adrian Peterson, RB, Saints
24. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
25. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
26. Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
27. Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
28. Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
29. Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks
30. Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
31. Terrance West, RB, Ravens
32. James White, RB, Patriots
33. Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
34. Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
35. Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
36. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
37. CJ Anderson, RB, Broncos
38. Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
39. Matt Forte, RB, Jets
40. Duke Johnson Jr, RB, Browns
41. Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
42. Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
43. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
44. CJ Prosise, RB, Seahawks
45. Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers
46. Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
47. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
48. DeAndre Washington, RB, Raiders
49. Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
50. Jalen Richard, RB, Raiders
51. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
52. Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
53. Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
54. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texans
55. Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
56. Tim Hightower, RB, 49ers
57. Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals
58. James Conner, RB, Steelers
59. Jamaal Charles, RB, Broncos
60. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
61. Marlon Mack, RB, Colts
62. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
63. TJ Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
64. Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
65. Branden Oliver, RB, Chargers
66. Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
67. Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots
68. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Vikings
69. Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
70. Lance Dunbar, RB, Rams
71. Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
72. Wendell Smallwood, RB, Eagles
73. Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles
74. Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
75. Joe Williams, RB, 49ers