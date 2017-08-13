2017 Fantasy Football RB rankings (NFL running backs list)

Here are our updated 2017 Fantasy football rankings for running backs (RB). Le'Veon Bell again leads the way, but we're a little more high on guys like Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley than most other fantasy outlets. Look for big fantasy bounceback years for both of the Los Angeles backs. Here are the top 75 (PPR):

1. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

2. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

3. David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

4. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

5. LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills

6. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

7. Jordan Howard, RB, Bears

8. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans

9. Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins

10. Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

11. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns

12. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders

13. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

14. Lamar Miller, RB, Texans

15. Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens

16. Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers

17. Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers

18. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

19. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

20. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles

21. Frank Gore, RB, Colts

22. Bilal Powell, RB, Jets

23. Adrian Peterson, RB, Saints

24. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

25. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

26. Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs

27. Paul Perkins, RB, Giants

28. Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots

29. Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks

30. Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins

31. Terrance West, RB, Ravens

32. James White, RB, Patriots

33. Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys

34. Theo Riddick, RB, Lions

35. Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers

36. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions

37. CJ Anderson, RB, Broncos

38. Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons

39. Matt Forte, RB, Jets

40. Duke Johnson Jr, RB, Browns

41. Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles

42. Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

43. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers

44. CJ Prosise, RB, Seahawks

45. Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers

46. Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals

47. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks

48. DeAndre Washington, RB, Raiders

49. Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals

50. Jalen Richard, RB, Raiders

51. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

52. Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins

53. Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

54. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texans

55. Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings

56. Tim Hightower, RB, 49ers

57. Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals

58. James Conner, RB, Steelers

59. Jamaal Charles, RB, Broncos

60. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

61. Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

62. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

63. TJ Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

64. Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots

65. Branden Oliver, RB, Chargers

66. Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos

67. Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots

68. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Vikings

69. Shane Vereen, RB, Giants

70. Lance Dunbar, RB, Rams

71. Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers

72. Wendell Smallwood, RB, Eagles

73. Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles

74. Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

75. Joe Williams, RB, 49ers