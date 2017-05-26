2017 Fantasy Football WR rankings (NFL wide receiver list)

The 2017 fantasy football season is just a few months away, with most drafts taking place in 80 days or so. It’s never too early to start prepping and here are our current rankings for arguably the most important position when it comes to NFL fantasy.
1. Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
2. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
3. AJ Green, WR, Bengals
4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
5. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
6. Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
7. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
8. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
9. Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
10. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
11. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles
12. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
13. Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
14. Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots
15. Davante Adams, WR, Packers
16. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
17. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
18. Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills
19. Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
20. Golden Tate, WR, Lions
21. Terrelle Pryor SR, WR, Redskins
22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
23. Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants
24. Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
25. Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
26. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
27. Eric Decker, WR, Jets
28. Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
29. Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers
30. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
31. Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
32. Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
33. Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
34. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
35. Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
36. Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
37. Robert Woods, WR, Rams
38. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
39. Willie Snead, WR, Saints
40. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
41. Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
42. DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
43. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
44. Zay Jones, WR, Bills
45. Cameron Meredith, WR, Bears
46. John Brown, WR, Cardinals
47. Corey Davis, WR, Titans
48. Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
49. Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
50. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
51. Kevin White, WR, Bears
52. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
53. John Ross, WR, Bengals
54. Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
55. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
56. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
57. Kamar Aiken, WR, Colts
58. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
59. Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
60. J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
61. Will Fuller, WR, Texans
62. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
63. Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Patriots
64. Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
65. Breshad Perriman, WR, Ravens