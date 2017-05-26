2017 Fantasy Football WR rankings (NFL wide receiver list)

The 2017 fantasy football season is just a few months away, with most drafts taking place in 80 days or so. It’s never too early to start prepping and here are our current rankings for arguably the most important position when it comes to NFL fantasy.

1. Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers

2. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

3. AJ Green, WR, Bengals

4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

5. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

6. Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers

7. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

8. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

9. Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys

10. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos

11. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

12. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

13. Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

14. Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots

15. Davante Adams, WR, Packers

16. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks

17. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

18. Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills

19. Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins

20. Golden Tate, WR, Lions

21. Terrelle Pryor SR, WR, Redskins

22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans

23. Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants

24. Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars

25. Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders

26. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos

27. Eric Decker, WR, Jets

28. Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens

29. Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers

30. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals

31. Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins

32. Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

33. Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

34. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings

35. Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers

36. Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles

37. Robert Woods, WR, Rams

38. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers

39. Willie Snead, WR, Saints

40. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts

41. Corey Coleman, WR, Browns

42. DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers

43. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

44. Zay Jones, WR, Bills

45. Cameron Meredith, WR, Bears

46. John Brown, WR, Cardinals

47. Corey Davis, WR, Titans

48. Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers

49. Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins

50. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints

51. Kevin White, WR, Bears

52. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

53. John Ross, WR, Bengals

54. Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars

55. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

56. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

57. Kamar Aiken, WR, Colts

58. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

59. Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins

60. J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals

61. Will Fuller, WR, Texans

62. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs

63. Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Patriots

64. Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots

65. Breshad Perriman, WR, Ravens