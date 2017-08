2017 Labor Day College Football Saturday Sunday Monday TV schedule

A look at the slate for the first big weekend of college football

Deondre Francois and Florida State will take on Alabama Saturday night. Getty Images

College football jam packs its TV schedule on Labor Day weekend each year and 2017 is no exception. A look at the college football schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the long weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kent State at Clemson (12 p.m., ESPN)

Akron at Penn State (12 p.m., ABC)

Maryland at Texas (12 p.m., FS1)

Ball State at Illinois (12 p.m., BTN)

Wyoming at Iowa (12 p.m., BTN)

Bowling Green at Michigan State (12 p.m., ESPNU)

Missouri State at Missouri (12 p.m., SEC Net)

Cal at North Carolina (12:20 p.m., ACC Net)

Bethune Cookman at Miami (12:30 p.m., ACC Net)

Youngstown State at Pittsburgh (1 p.m., ACC Net)

Portland State at Oregon State (2 p.m., PAC 12)

VMI at Air Force (2 p.m., ESPN3)

NC State at South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN)

UTEP at Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Michigan at Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Temple at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Nevada at Northwestern (3:30 p.m., BTN)

William & Mary at Virginia (3:30 p.m., ACC Net)

Troy at Boise State (3:45 p.m., ESPNU)

Stony Brook at South Florida (4 p.m., ESPN3)

Kentucky at Southern Mississippi (4 p.m., CBSN)

Charleston Southern at Mississippi State (4 p.m., SEC Net)

Western Michigan at USC (5:15 p.m., PAC 12)

North Carolina Central at Duke (6 p.m., ACC Net)

James Madison at East Carolina (6 p.m., ESPN3)

Albany at Old Dominion (6 p.m., ESPN3)

Appalachian State at Georgia (6:15 p.m., ESPN)

Lamar at North Texas (7 p.m., ESPN3)

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech (7 p.m., ESPN3)

Stephen F. Austin at SMU (7 p.m., ESPN3)

UMass at Coastal Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN3)

Liberty at Baylor (7 p.m., FS2)

Southeast Missouri State at Kansas (7 p.m., ESPN3)

Hampton at Ohio (7 p.m., ESPN3)

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana (7 p.m., ESPN3)

Florida State vs Alabama (8 p.m., ABC)

Arkansas State at Nebraska (8 p.m., BTN)

Jackson State at TCU (8 p.m., FOX)

Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee (8 p.m., CBSSN)

Grambling at Tulane (8 p.m., ESPN3

Southern Utah at Oregon (8:15 p.m., PAC12)

BYU at LSU (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Montana State at Washington State (10:30 p.m. FS1)

Northern Arizona at Arizona (11 p.m., PAC12)

Sunday, Sept. 3

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ABC)

Texas A&M at UCLA (7:30 p.m., FOX)

Monday, Sept. 4

Tennessee vs Georgia Tech (8 p.m., ESPN)