2017 NBA Mock Draft: Celtics trade for Jimmy Butler at 3 spot

In our latest 2017 NBA Mock Draft, we obviously highlight the unreal Celtics – Sixers trade involving presumed No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. We also factor in what the Celtics might be up to next.

If Celtics boss Danny Ainge holds on to the No. 3 pick and simply picks Josh Jackson and is quiet for the rest of the summer – there will be some people calling for his job in Boston. The hope for Celtics fans is that Ainge cashes in all these lottery picks immediately for a superstar player to place alongside Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and (possibly) Gordon Hayward. The 2013 Nets trade wasn’t even four years ago, but Celtics fans are growing a little impatient with the pick hoarding Ainge.

In this mock, we have the Celtics landing Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls in a trade (some package involving Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and the No. 3 overall pick). The Celtics essentially pass on the 2017 lottery here … although one thing to keep in mind is that Ainge has said he thinks this draft is ridiculously deep. The Celtics could buy a mid or late round pick (much like they did in the 2006 NBA Draft to land Rajon Rondo).

1. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Chicago Bulls: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

5. Sacramento Kings: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: De’Aaron Rox, PG, Kentucky

9. Dallas Mavericks: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

11. Charlotte Hornets: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

12. Detroit Pistons: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

13. Denver Nuggets: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

16. Chicago Bulls: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

18. Indiana Pacers: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

19. Atlanta Hawks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan

22. Brooklyn Nets: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

23. Toronto Raptors: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

24. Utah Jazz: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

25. Orlando Magic: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State

27. Brooklyn Nets: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA

30. Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina

31. Atlanta Hawks: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke

32. Phoenix Suns: Derrick White, PG, Colorado

33. Orlando Magic: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

34. Sacramento Kings: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston

35. Orlando Magic: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon

36. Philadelphia 76ers: OG Anuoby, SF, Indiana

37. Boston Celtics: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina

38. Chicago Bulls: Mathias Lessort, PF, France

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

40. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

41. Charlotte Hornets: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas

42. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina

43. Houston Rockets: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia

44. New York Knicks: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada

45. Houston Rockets: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

46. Philadelphia 76ers: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

47. Indiana Pacers: Wesley Da Silva, SG, Brazil

48. Milwaukee Bucks: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State

49. Denver Nuggets: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

50. Philadelphia 76ers: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU

51. Denver Nuggets: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier

52. Washington Wizards: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia

53. Boston Celtics: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame

54. Phoenix Suns: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

55. Utah Jazz: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton

56. Boston Celtics: Alek Vezenkov, SF, Bulgaria

57. Brooklyn Nets: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia

58. New York Knicks: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona

59. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon

60. Atlanta Hawks: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson