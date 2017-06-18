2017 NBA Mock Draft: Celtics trade for Jimmy Butler at 3 spot

In our latest 2017 NBA Mock Draft, we obviously highlight the unreal Celtics – Sixers trade involving presumed No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. We also factor in what the Celtics might be up to next.
If Celtics boss Danny Ainge holds on to the No. 3 pick and simply picks Josh Jackson and is quiet for the rest of the summer – there will be some people calling for his job in Boston. The hope for Celtics fans is that Ainge cashes in all these lottery picks immediately for a superstar player to place alongside Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and (possibly) Gordon Hayward. The 2013 Nets trade wasn’t even four years ago, but Celtics fans are growing a little impatient with the pick hoarding Ainge.
In this mock, we have the Celtics landing Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls in a trade (some package involving Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and the No. 3 overall pick). The Celtics essentially pass on the 2017 lottery here … although one thing to keep in mind is that Ainge has said he thinks this draft is ridiculously deep. The Celtics could buy a mid or late round pick (much like they did in the 2006 NBA Draft to land Rajon Rondo).
1. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. Chicago Bulls: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. Phoenix Suns: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State
5. Sacramento Kings: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
8. New York Knicks: De’Aaron Rox, PG, Kentucky
9. Dallas Mavericks: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
11. Charlotte Hornets: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
12. Detroit Pistons: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
13. Denver Nuggets: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
15. Portland Trail Blazers: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
16. Chicago Bulls: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C, Creighton
18. Indiana Pacers: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
19. Atlanta Hawks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California
20. Portland Trail Blazers: Harry Giles, PF, Duke
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan
22. Brooklyn Nets: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
23. Toronto Raptors: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
24. Utah Jazz: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State
25. Orlando Magic: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
29. San Antonio Spurs: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA
30. Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina
31. Atlanta Hawks: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke
32. Phoenix Suns: Derrick White, PG, Colorado
33. Orlando Magic: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
34. Sacramento Kings: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston
35. Orlando Magic: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon
36. Philadelphia 76ers: OG Anuoby, SF, Indiana
37. Boston Celtics: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina
38. Chicago Bulls: Mathias Lessort, PF, France
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova
40. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
41. Charlotte Hornets: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas
42. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina
43. Houston Rockets: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia
44. New York Knicks: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada
45. Houston Rockets: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State
46. Philadelphia 76ers: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor
47. Indiana Pacers: Wesley Da Silva, SG, Brazil
48. Milwaukee Bucks: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State
49. Denver Nuggets: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso
50. Philadelphia 76ers: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU
51. Denver Nuggets: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier
52. Washington Wizards: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia
53. Boston Celtics: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame
54. Phoenix Suns: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina
55. Utah Jazz: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton
56. Boston Celtics: Alek Vezenkov, SF, Bulgaria
57. Brooklyn Nets: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia
58. New York Knicks: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona
59. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon
60. Atlanta Hawks: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson