Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Sports

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Celtics trade for Jimmy Butler at 3 spot

The Bulls finally trade with the Celtics for the star 2-guard
By
Matt Burke
 Published : June 18, 2017
2017, NBA, Mock, Draft, Celtics, Trade, Jimmy Butler
The 2017 NBA Draft is just days away. Where will Josh Jackson land? Getty Images

In our latest 2017 NBA Mock Draft, we obviously highlight the unreal Celtics – Sixers trade involving presumed No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. We also factor in what the Celtics might be up to next.

If Celtics boss Danny Ainge holds on to the No. 3 pick and simply picks Josh Jackson and is quiet for the rest of the summer – there will be some people calling for his job in Boston. The hope for Celtics fans is that Ainge cashes in all these lottery picks immediately for a superstar player to place alongside Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and (possibly) Gordon Hayward. The 2013 Nets trade wasn’t even four years ago, but Celtics fans are growing a little impatient with the pick hoarding Ainge.

In this mock, we have the Celtics landing Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls in a trade (some package involving Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and the No. 3 overall pick). The Celtics essentially pass on the 2017 lottery here … although one thing to keep in mind is that Ainge has said he thinks this draft is ridiculously deep. The Celtics could buy a mid or late round pick (much like they did in the 2006 NBA Draft to land Rajon Rondo).

 

1. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Chicago Bulls: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

5. Sacramento Kings: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: De’Aaron Rox, PG, Kentucky

9. Dallas Mavericks: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

RELATED: Hottest pics of A-Rod's alleged girlfriend

10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

11. Charlotte Hornets: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

12. Detroit Pistons: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

13. Denver Nuggets: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

16. Chicago Bulls: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

18. Indiana Pacers: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

19. Atlanta Hawks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan

22. Brooklyn Nets: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

23. Toronto Raptors: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

24. Utah Jazz: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

25. Orlando Magic: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State

27. Brooklyn Nets: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA

30. Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina

31. Atlanta Hawks: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke

32. Phoenix Suns: Derrick White, PG, Colorado

33. Orlando Magic: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

34. Sacramento Kings: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston

35. Orlando Magic: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon

36. Philadelphia 76ers: OG Anuoby, SF, Indiana

37. Boston Celtics: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina

38. Chicago Bulls: Mathias Lessort, PF, France

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

40. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

41. Charlotte Hornets: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas

42. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina

43. Houston Rockets: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia

44. New York Knicks: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada

45. Houston Rockets: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

46. Philadelphia 76ers: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

47. Indiana Pacers: Wesley Da Silva, SG, Brazil

48. Milwaukee Bucks: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State

49. Denver Nuggets: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

50. Philadelphia 76ers: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU

51. Denver Nuggets: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier

52. Washington Wizards: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia

53. Boston Celtics: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame

54. Phoenix Suns: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

55. Utah Jazz: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton

56. Boston Celtics: Alek Vezenkov, SF, Bulgaria

57. Brooklyn Nets: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia

58. New York Knicks: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona

59. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon

60. Atlanta Hawks: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

 

Tags:CelticsNBA
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 