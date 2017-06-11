2017 NBA Mock Draft: Knicks - Lakers trade partners?

Per usual, anything and everything LeBron James does or does not do affects the entire NBA, including our latest 2017 Mock Draft.

LeBron could very well head to Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, which means all of a sudden the Lakers and Clippers may be interested in the services of Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Funny how that works.

The Clippers have long been linked to Carmelo, and bringing him to LA would likely satisfy another one of LeBron’s Banana Boat buddies – Chris Paul. But if the Lakers want Carmelo, they will have more ammo than the Clippers to get him. Magic Johnson certainly would not relinquish the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft, but giving up point guard D’Angelo Russell – who will instantly become expendable with the Lakers picking Lonzo Ball – may be on the table. You’ve gotta think with the Knicks’ need for a point guard they would jump at the chance to land the No. 2 overall pick from two years ago.

The Clippers don’t have much to offer the Knicks for Anthony other than maybe a JJ Redick sign and trade type of deal.

Phil Jackson would certainly love it if his old organization got into some sort of bidding war for Carmelo – something that was entirely unthinkable before the LeBron rumors began.

The Lakers can also dangle the No. 28 overall pick in the deep 2017 draft, a pick they acquired from Houston.

Regardless, expect the Knicks and Lakers to be two of the more active teams on draft night.

Here are the full two rounds of our latest mock.

1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

5. Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

9. Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

11. Charlotte Hornets: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

12. Detroit Pistons: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

13. Denver Nuggets: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

14. Miami Heat: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

16. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

18. Indiana Pacers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

19. Atlanta Hawks: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

22. Brooklyn Nets: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

23. Toronto Raptors: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

RELATED: Hot pics of A-Rod's alleged girlfriend

24. Utah Jazz: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA

25. Orlando Magic: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

27. Brooklyn Nets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

29. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

30. Utah Jazz: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

31. Atlanta Hawks: Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina

32. Phoenix Suns: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

33. Orlando Magic: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

34. Sacramento Kings: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

35. Orlando Magic: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton

36. Philadelphia 76ers: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan

37. Boston Celtics: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia

38. Chicago Bulls: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

40. New Orleans Pelicans: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona

41. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

42. Utah Jazz: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina

43. Houston Rockets: Verners Kohs, SF, Latvia

44. New York Knicks: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU

45. Houston Rockets: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon

46. Philadelphia 76ers: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State

47. Indiana Pacers: Derrick White, PG, Colorado

48. Milwaukee Bucks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

49. Denver Nuggets: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia

50. Philadelphia 76ers: Alek Vezenkov, PF, Bulgaria

51. Denver Nuggets: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame

52. Washington Wizards: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke

53. Boston Celtics: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada

54. Phoenix Suns: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier

55. Utah Jazz: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston

56. Boston Celtics: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

57. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon

58. New York Knicks: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia

59. San Antonio Spurs: Mathias Lessort, PF, France

60. Atlanta Hawks: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson