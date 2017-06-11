2017 NBA Mock Draft: Knicks - Lakers trade partners?

Per usual, anything and everything LeBron James does or does not do affects the entire NBA, including our latest 2017 Mock Draft.
LeBron could very well head to Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, which means all of a sudden the Lakers and Clippers may be interested in the services of Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Funny how that works.
The Clippers have long been linked to Carmelo, and bringing him to LA would likely satisfy another one of LeBron’s Banana Boat buddies – Chris Paul. But if the Lakers want Carmelo, they will have more ammo than the Clippers to get him. Magic Johnson certainly would not relinquish the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft, but giving up point guard D’Angelo Russell – who will instantly become expendable with the Lakers picking Lonzo Ball – may be on the table. You’ve gotta think with the Knicks’ need for a point guard they would jump at the chance to land the No. 2 overall pick from two years ago.
The Clippers don’t have much to offer the Knicks for Anthony other than maybe a JJ Redick sign and trade type of deal.
Phil Jackson would certainly love it if his old organization got into some sort of bidding war for Carmelo – something that was entirely unthinkable before the LeBron rumors began.
The Lakers can also dangle the No. 28 overall pick in the deep 2017 draft, a pick they acquired from Houston.
Regardless, expect the Knicks and Lakers to be two of the more active teams on draft night.
Here are the full two rounds of our latest mock.
1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
5. Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State
9. Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
11. Charlotte Hornets: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
12. Detroit Pistons: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
13. Denver Nuggets: Harry Giles, PF, Duke
14. Miami Heat: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
16. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
18. Indiana Pacers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
19. Atlanta Hawks: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State
20. Portland Trail Blazers: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Justin Patton, C, Creighton
22. Brooklyn Nets: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
23. Toronto Raptors: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
RELATED: Hot pics of A-Rod's alleged girlfriend
24. Utah Jazz: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA
25. Orlando Magic: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
27. Brooklyn Nets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
29. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
30. Utah Jazz: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina
31. Atlanta Hawks: Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina
32. Phoenix Suns: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso
33. Orlando Magic: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
34. Sacramento Kings: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State
35. Orlando Magic: Charles Cooke, SG, Dayton
36. Philadelphia 76ers: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan
37. Boston Celtics: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Slovenia
38. Chicago Bulls: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
40. New Orleans Pelicans: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona
41. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova
42. Utah Jazz: PJ Dozier, PG, South Carolina
43. Houston Rockets: Verners Kohs, SF, Latvia
44. New York Knicks: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU
45. Houston Rockets: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon
46. Philadelphia 76ers: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State
47. Indiana Pacers: Derrick White, PG, Colorado
48. Milwaukee Bucks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California
49. Denver Nuggets: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia
50. Philadelphia 76ers: Alek Vezenkov, PF, Bulgaria
51. Denver Nuggets: VJ Beachem, SF, Notre Dame
52. Washington Wizards: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke
53. Boston Celtics: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada
54. Phoenix Suns: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier
55. Utah Jazz: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston
56. Boston Celtics: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor
57. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon
58. New York Knicks: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia
59. San Antonio Spurs: Mathias Lessort, PF, France
60. Atlanta Hawks: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson