2017 NBA mock draft: Pantorno version 2.0

Another week, another mock draft as we are just 15 days away from the big night in Brooklyn.

There isn’t a ton of change compared to my first official mock draft released last week, but there are notable differences, especially in the lottery.

1. Boston Celtics- Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

6’4”, 195 pounds

23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists

2. Los Angeles Lakers- Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

6’6”, 190 pounds

14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists

3. Philadelphia 76ers- Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6’8”, 204 pounds

16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists

4. Phoenix Suns- Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

6’8”, 203 pounds

16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists

5. Sacramento Kings- De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6’4”, 171 pounds

16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists

6. Orlando Magic- Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

6’3”, 195 pounds

18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists

7. Minnesota Timberwolves- Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State

6’11”, 205 pounds

12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists

8. New York Knicks- Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

6’4”, 197 pounds

19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists

9. Dallas Mavericks- Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

6’5”, 170 pounds

5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists

10. Sacramento Kings- Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

6’8”, 193 pounds

18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds

11. Charlotte Hornets- Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

7’0”, 225 pounds

15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds

12. Detroit Pistons- Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga

7’0”, 230 pounds

10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

13. Denver Nuggets- OG Anunoby, SF/PF, Indiana

6’8”, 215 pounds

11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds

14. Miami Heat- Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

6’3”, 210 pounds

15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists

15. Portland Trail Blazers- Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

6’11”, 224 pounds

13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds

16. Chicago Bulls- Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

6’6”, 202 pounds

19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds

17. Milwaukee Bucks- John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

6’10”, 225 pounds

19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds

18. Indiana Pacers- Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

6’10”, 230 pounds

4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds

19. Atlanta Hawks- Justin Patton, C, Creighton

7’0”, 226 pounds

12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds

20. Portland Trail Blazers- T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA

6’10”, 220 pounds

16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds

21. Oklahoma City Thunder- Rodions Kurucs, SF, Barcelona

6’8”, 190 pounds

9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds

22. Brooklyn Nets- Harry Giles, C, Duke

6’11”, 222 pounds

3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds

23. Toronto Raptors- Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Zalgiris

7’0”, 225 pounds

1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists

24. Utah Jazz- Jonathan Jeanne, C, Nancy

7’2”, 210 pounds

3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds

25. Orlando Magic- D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan

6’10”, 240 pounds

11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds

26. Portland Trail Blazers- Tyler Lydon, SF/PF, Syracuse

6’10”, 225 pounds

13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds

27. Brooklyn Nets- Ivan Rabb, PF/C, Cal

6’10”, 215 pounds

14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds

28. Los Angeles Lakers- Bam Adebayo, C, Kentucky

6’10”, 250 pounds

13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds

29. San Antonio Spurs- Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria

7’2”, 229 pounds

7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds

30. Utah Jazz- Terrance Ferguson, SG, Adelaide

6’7”, 186 pounds

4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds