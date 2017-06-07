2017 NBA mock draft: Pantorno version 2.0

Another week, another mock draft as we are just 15 days away from the big night in Brooklyn.
There isn’t a ton of change compared to my first official mock draft released last week, but there are notable differences, especially in the lottery.
1. Boston Celtics- Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
6’4”, 195 pounds
23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists
2. Los Angeles Lakers- Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
6’6”, 190 pounds
14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists
3. Philadelphia 76ers- Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6’8”, 204 pounds
16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists
4. Phoenix Suns- Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
6’8”, 203 pounds
16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists
5. Sacramento Kings- De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6’4”, 171 pounds
16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists
6. Orlando Magic- Dennis Smith, PG, NC State
6’3”, 195 pounds
18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists
7. Minnesota Timberwolves- Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State
6’11”, 205 pounds
12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists
8. New York Knicks- Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
6’4”, 197 pounds
19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists
9. Dallas Mavericks- Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
6’5”, 170 pounds
5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists
10. Sacramento Kings- Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
6’8”, 193 pounds
18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds
11. Charlotte Hornets- Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
7’0”, 225 pounds
15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds
12. Detroit Pistons- Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga
7’0”, 230 pounds
10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds
13. Denver Nuggets- OG Anunoby, SF/PF, Indiana
6’8”, 215 pounds
11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds
14. Miami Heat- Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
6’3”, 210 pounds
15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
15. Portland Trail Blazers- Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
6’11”, 224 pounds
13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds
16. Chicago Bulls- Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
6’6”, 202 pounds
19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds
17. Milwaukee Bucks- John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
6’10”, 225 pounds
19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds
18. Indiana Pacers- Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
6’10”, 230 pounds
4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds
19. Atlanta Hawks- Justin Patton, C, Creighton
7’0”, 226 pounds
12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds
20. Portland Trail Blazers- T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
6’10”, 220 pounds
16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds
21. Oklahoma City Thunder- Rodions Kurucs, SF, Barcelona
6’8”, 190 pounds
9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds
22. Brooklyn Nets- Harry Giles, C, Duke
6’11”, 222 pounds
3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds
23. Toronto Raptors- Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Zalgiris
7’0”, 225 pounds
1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists
24. Utah Jazz- Jonathan Jeanne, C, Nancy
7’2”, 210 pounds
3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds
25. Orlando Magic- D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
6’10”, 240 pounds
11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds
26. Portland Trail Blazers- Tyler Lydon, SF/PF, Syracuse
6’10”, 225 pounds
13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds
27. Brooklyn Nets- Ivan Rabb, PF/C, Cal
6’10”, 215 pounds
14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds
28. Los Angeles Lakers- Bam Adebayo, C, Kentucky
6’10”, 250 pounds
13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds
29. San Antonio Spurs- Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria
7’2”, 229 pounds
7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds
30. Utah Jazz- Terrance Ferguson, SG, Adelaide
6’7”, 186 pounds
4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds