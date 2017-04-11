2017 NBA Playoffs schedule (game start, begin time, TV channel, live stream)

The 2017 NBA Playoffs begin this coming Saturday with four games on the schedule. The first Sunday of the postseason will also feature four games. Game schedule will be updated with teams when announced.
Saturday, April 15
Round game 1 (3 p.m., ABC)
Round game 1 (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Round game 1 (8 p.m., ESPN)
Round 1 game 1 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sunday, April 16
Round 1 game 1 (3 p.m., ABC)
Round 1 game 1 (5:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 1 (8 p.m., TNT)
Game 1 (10:30 p.m., TNT)
Monday, May 1
Start of 2017 NBA playoffs semi-finals
Tuesday, May 16
Start of 2017 NBA playoffs conference finals
Thursday, June 1
Start of 2017 NBA Finals
Sunday, June 18
Final possible date for 2017 NBA Finals game
Games can be streamed live on Watch ESPN and TNT overtime.