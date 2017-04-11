 
2017 NBA Playoffs schedule (game start, begin time, TV channel, live stream)

Where and when to watch the pro basketball postseason

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 11, 2017
NBA playoffs schedule
LeBron James and the Cavaliers are expect to plow through the Eastern Conference this spring.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs begin this coming Saturday with four games on the schedule. The first Sunday of the postseason will also feature four games. Game schedule will be updated with teams when announced.

 

Saturday, April 15

Round game 1 (3 p.m., ABC)

Round game 1 (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Round game 1 (8 p.m., ESPN)

Round 1 game 1 (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

 

Sunday, April 16

Round 1 game 1 (3 p.m., ABC)

Round 1 game 1 (5:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 1 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 1 (10:30 p.m., TNT)

 

Monday, May 1

Start of 2017 NBA playoffs semi-finals

 

Tuesday, May 16

Start of 2017 NBA playoffs conference finals

 

Thursday, June 1

Start of 2017 NBA Finals

 

Sunday, June 18

Final possible date for 2017 NBA Finals game

 

Games can be streamed live on Watch ESPN and TNT overtime.

