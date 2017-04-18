2017 NFL schedule release (tentative pro football dates)

The 2017 NFL season schedule is expected to be released this week, likely on Thursday. Based on reports over the past two months, here are likely game matchups and dates.

The opponents for all 32 NFL teams are locked in, the dates just now have to be confirmed by the NFL. Click here to see 2017 season opponents for each team.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London, England)

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins (in London, England)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London, England)

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (in London, England)

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

Wild Card playoffs

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

Wild Card playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 13

Divisional Round playoffs

Sunday, Jan. 14

Divisional Round playoffs

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship game (3 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship game (6:40 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Feb. 4

Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (6:30 p.m. NBC)