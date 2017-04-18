 
Sports

2017 NFL schedule release (tentative pro football dates)

The 2017 NFL season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7

Matt Burke
 Published : April 18, 2017
2017 NFL schedule release
The New England Patriots will open the 2017 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 7. Getty Images

The 2017 NFL season schedule is expected to be released this week, likely on Thursday. Based on reports over the past two months, here are likely game matchups and dates.

The opponents for all 32 NFL teams are locked in, the dates just now have to be confirmed by the NFL. Click here to see 2017 season opponents for each team.

 

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

 

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London, England)

 

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins (in London, England)

 

Sunday, Oct. 22

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London, England)

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (in London, England)

 

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

Wild Card playoffs

 

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

Wild Card playoffs

 

Saturday, Jan. 13

Divisional Round playoffs

 

Sunday, Jan. 14

Divisional Round playoffs

 

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship game (3 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship game (6:40 p.m., FOX)

 

Sunday, Feb. 4

Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (6:30 p.m. NBC)

Tags:NFLPatriots

