2017 NHL mock draft: Pantorno version 2.0

Sure, it isn't as high-profile of an event as the NBA or NFL draft, but the 2017 NHL draft once again offers a deep class of young talent that is going to better plenty of teams around the league in the near future.

We're still trying to figure out who the top pick is, whether it be Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick. Either way, it's a nice problem for the New Jersey Devils to have.

Here is my second edition of the first-round mock draft. You can view my first (which is significantly different) here.

Joe Pantorno's 2017 NHL mock draft version 2.0

1. New Jersey Devils- Nico Hischier, C/RW, Halifax (QMJHL)

2. Philadelphia Flyers- Nolan Patrick, C, Brandon (WHL)

3. Dallas Stars- Miro Heiskanen, D, HIFK U20 (Finland Jr.)

4. Colorado Avalanche- Gabriel Vilardi, C, Windsor (OHL)

5. Vancouver Canucks- Cody Glass, C/RW, Portland (WHL)

6. Vegas Golden Knights- Cale Makar, D, Brooks (AJHL)

7. Arizona Coyotes- Timothy Liljegren, D, Rogle BK (SHL)

8. Buffalo Sabres- Casey Mittelstadt, C/LW, Green Bay (USHL)

9. Detroit Red Wings- Owen Tippett, RW, Mississauga (OHL)

10. Florida Panthers- Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Mississauga (OHL)

11. Los Angeles Kings- Elias Pettersson, C/LW, Timra IK (Allsvenskan)

12. Carolina Hurricanes- Callan Foote, D, Kelowna (WHL)

13. Winnipeg Jets- Juuso Valimaki, D, Tri-City (WHL)

14. Tampa Bay Lightning- Erik Brannstrom, D, HV 71 (Allsvenskan)

15. New York Islanders- Michael Rasmussen, C, Tri-City (WHL)

16. Calgary Flames- Erik Brannstrom, D, HV 71 (Allsvenskan)

17. Toronto Maple Leafs- Nicolas Hague, D, Mississauga (OHL)

18. Boston Bruins- Martin Necas, C, HC Kometa Brno (Czech Republic)

19. San Jose Sharks- Klim Kostin, RW, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

20. St. Luis Blues- Nick Suzuki, C, Owen Sound (OHL)

21. New York Rangers- Lias Andersson, C, HV 71 (Allsvenskan)

22. Edmonton Oilers- Isaac Ratcliffe, LW, Guelph (OHL)

23. Arizona Coyotes- Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Spokane (WHL)

24. Columbus Blue Jackets- Ryan Poehling, C, St. Cloud St. (NCAA)

25. Montreal Canadiens- Maxime Comtois, LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

26. Chicago Blackhawks- Jason Robertson, LW, Kingston (OHL)

27. St. Louis Blues- Conor Timmins, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

28. Ottawa Senators- Shane Bowers, C, Waterloo (USHL)

29. Dallas Stars- Kole Lind, RW, Kelowna (WHL)

30. Nashville Predators- Kristian Vesalainen, RW, Frolunda (Allsvenskan)

31. Pittsburgh Penguins- Robert Thomas, C, London (OHL)