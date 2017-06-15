Home
 
2017 NHL mock draft: Pantorno version 2.0

Metro New York sports editor Joe Pantorno predicts what will happen in the first round of the NHL draft on June 23 in Chicago.
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 15, 2017
2017 NHL draft prospects Casey Mittelstadt, Nico Hischier, Gabriel Vilardi and Nolan Patrick. (Photo: Getty Images)
From left to right: Casey Mittelstadt, Nico Hischier, Gabriel Vilardi and Nolan Patrick. These four are considered four of the best prospects of the 2017 NHL draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sure, it isn't as high-profile of an event as the NBA or NFL draft, but the 2017 NHL draft once again offers a deep class of young talent that is going to better plenty of teams around the league in the near future. 

We're still trying to figure out who the top pick is, whether it be Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick. Either way, it's a nice problem for the New Jersey Devils to have. 

Here is my second edition of the first-round mock draft. You can view my first (which is significantly different) here

 

Joe Pantorno's 2017 NHL mock draft version 2.0

1. New Jersey Devils- Nico Hischier, C/RW, Halifax (QMJHL)

2. Philadelphia Flyers- Nolan Patrick, C, Brandon (WHL)

3. Dallas Stars- Miro Heiskanen, D, HIFK U20 (Finland Jr.)

4. Colorado Avalanche- Gabriel Vilardi, C, Windsor (OHL)

5. Vancouver Canucks- Cody Glass, C/RW, Portland (WHL)

6. Vegas Golden Knights- Cale Makar, D, Brooks (AJHL) 

7. Arizona Coyotes- Timothy Liljegren, D, Rogle BK (SHL)

8. Buffalo Sabres- Casey Mittelstadt, C/LW, Green Bay (USHL)

9. Detroit Red Wings- Owen Tippett, RW, Mississauga (OHL)

10. Florida Panthers- Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Mississauga (OHL)

11. Los Angeles Kings- Elias Pettersson, C/LW, Timra IK (Allsvenskan)

12. Carolina Hurricanes- Callan Foote, D, Kelowna (WHL)

13. Winnipeg Jets- Juuso Valimaki, D, Tri-City (WHL)

14. Tampa Bay Lightning- Erik Brannstrom, D, HV 71 (Allsvenskan)

15. New York Islanders- Michael Rasmussen, C, Tri-City (WHL)

16. Calgary Flames- Erik Brannstrom, D, HV 71 (Allsvenskan)

17. Toronto Maple Leafs- Nicolas Hague, D, Mississauga (OHL)

18. Boston Bruins- Martin Necas, C, HC Kometa Brno (Czech Republic)

19. San Jose Sharks- Klim Kostin, RW, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

20. St. Luis Blues- Nick Suzuki, C, Owen Sound (OHL)

21. New York Rangers- Lias Andersson, C, HV 71 (Allsvenskan)

22. Edmonton Oilers- Isaac Ratcliffe, LW, Guelph (OHL)

23. Arizona Coyotes- Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Spokane (WHL)

24. Columbus Blue Jackets- Ryan Poehling, C, St. Cloud St. (NCAA)

 25. Montreal Canadiens- Maxime Comtois, LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

26. Chicago Blackhawks- Jason Robertson, LW, Kingston (OHL)

27. St. Louis Blues- Conor Timmins, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

28. Ottawa Senators- Shane Bowers, C, Waterloo (USHL)

29. Dallas Stars- Kole Lind, RW, Kelowna (WHL)

30. Nashville Predators- Kristian Vesalainen, RW, Frolunda (Allsvenskan)

31. Pittsburgh Penguins- Robert Thomas, C, London (OHL)

 

 

