2017 Stanley Cup Final game schedule (NHL start time)

The Nashville Predators punched their ticket to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final this week and await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins – Ottawa Senators series. The Stanley Cup Final schedule is already locked in, with the best of the NHL squaring off starting on Memorial Day Monday. A look at the full schedule (all time Eastern Standard).

Monday, May 29

Game 1: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 31

Game 2: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Penguins/Senators at Predators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Monday, June 5

Game 4: Penguins/Senators at Predators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Thursday, June 8

Game 5: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Sunday, June 11

Game 6: Penguins/Senators at Predators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Wednesday, June 14

Game 7: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)