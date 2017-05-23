 
Sports

2017 Stanley Cup Final game schedule (NHL start time)

When does the pro hockey championship round begin?
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 23, 2017
The Nashville Predators will play in their first ever Stanley Cup Final. Getty Images

The Nashville Predators punched their ticket to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final this week and await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins – Ottawa Senators series. The Stanley Cup Final schedule is already locked in, with the best of the NHL squaring off starting on Memorial Day Monday. A look at the full schedule (all time Eastern Standard).

 

Monday, May 29

Game 1: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

 

Wednesday, May 31

Game 2: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

 

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Penguins/Senators at Predators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

Monday, June 5

Game 4: Penguins/Senators at Predators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

 

Thursday, June 8

Game 5: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

 

Sunday, June 11

Game 6: Penguins/Senators at Predators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

 

Wednesday, June 14

Game 7: Predators at Penguins/Senators (8 p.m., NBC or NBCSN)

