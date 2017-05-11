Adriana Lima hot new NSFW pics, photos, video

Adriana Lima has taken the New York – Boston sports rivalry to a whole different level as it looks as though she dumped New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey for New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Lima was seen leaving the MetGala with Edelman despite she and Harvey recently dating. Harvey, allegedly down in the dumps due to his break up with Lima, went out drinking until 4 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo and missed Saturday’s Mets game. He was suspended by the team for the incident.

Lima may have thrown some shad at Harvey on Instagram this week, writing, “He who works with his hands is a laborer. He who works with his hands and his head is a craftsman. He who works with his hands and his head and his heart is an artist.” – St. Francis of Assisi

