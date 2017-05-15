How many kids does Antonio Cromartie have? List of names

Veteran free agent cornerback Antonio Cromartie might not have a team yet for the upcoming 2017-18 season, but he's still scoring.

On Sunday, Cromartie's wife, Terricka, announced via Instagram that she is 25 weeks pregnant with her sixth child:

While some might think that's a lot, it's nothing compared to Antonio as this will be his 14th...FOURTEENTH child, per TMZ.

Interestingly enough, Antonio had a vasectomy in 2011, though it didn't do much good. Terricka gave birth to twins in May of 2016.

Of course, this brings back memories of Cromartie's embarrassing moment on Hard Knocks in which he could not remember all of his kids' names. In his defense, we had problems remembering them also:

J'adore Nayvi Cromartie

Jynx Revell Antonio Cromartie

JurziBlue Cromartie

Alonzo Cromartie

Jagger Beau-Antonio Cromartie

Jordynn Trinity Cromartie

Leilani Cromartie

Karis Marie Ford

Tyler Jae Cromartie

Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Deyjah Cromartie

Julian Cromartie

London Cromartie

The gender and name of the baby No. 14 has not been revealed as of yet.