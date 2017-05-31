Arsene Wenger inks new 2-year deal with Arsenal

Despite the rumors predicting Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s depending departure from the club, the 67-year-old Frenchman inked a new two-year deal with the Gunners on Wednesday.

The new contract will extend Wenger’s rein at Arsenal until the 2018-19 season, which would be his 23rd at the club.

Signing with the club in 1996, Wenger immediately found success with the club, winning three Premier League titles in his first eight seasons. He also rattled off four FA Cup titles from 1998-2005.

But a lack of success in the Champions League was only magnified when domestic success dried up. From 2006-2013, Arsenal was without a trophy as unrest grew surrounding the club.

He managed to quiet some of his detractors with newfound FA Cup success, winning three titles in the past four years, including a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea over the weekend.

It seems to have done just enough to save his job considering Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League this season. It was the first time since the 1995-96 campaign that Arsenal failed to finish within the top four.

According to BBC.com, Arsenal is expected to give Wenger almost $129 million to work with in the upcoming transfer window this summer.

He and club owner Stan Kroenke (who also owns the Los Angeles Rams) have already made winning the Premier League title a priority as Arsenal will attempt to break a 13-year top-flight drought.