BIG3 inaugural basketball teams, lineups, rosters, captains and coaches

Allen Iverson's biggest post-NBA dream is about to come into fruition as the BIG3 basketball league — a three-on-three competition between former NBA stars — will travel from Brooklyn to Charlotte to Tulsa to Philadelphia.
The teams are a whose who of early 2000s basketball, headlined of course by Allen Iverson and his team 3's Company. Chauncey Billups, Charles Oakley, Kenyon Martin, Jermain O'Neal, Bonzie Wells and a slew of others will lace up and play for the first time since retirement from the NBA.
Here is a look at the rosters, captains and coaches for each of the teams. Pick your favorite:
3's Company
Captain, coach: Allen Iverson
Co-Captain DeMarr Johnson
Andre Owens
Mike Sweeney, Ruben Patterson
3 Headed Monsters
Captain: Rashard Lewis
Co-Captain Jason Williams
Kwame Brown
Addie Basden
Mauhoud Abdul Rauf
Coach: Gary Payton
Ghost Ballers
Captain: Mike Bibby
Co-Captain: Ricky Davis
Mo Evans
Marcus Banks
Ivan Johnson
Coach: George Gervin
Ball Hogs
Captain: Brian Scalabrine
Co-Captain: Josh Childress
Derrick Byers
Rasual Butler
Dominic McGuire
Coach: Rick Barry
Tri-State
Captain: Jermain O'Neal
Co-Captain: Bonzi Wells
Xavier Silas
Lee Nailon
Mike James
Coach: Julius Erving
Captain: Corey Maggette
Co-Captain: Cuttino Mobley
Jerome Williams
DeShawn Stevenson
Moochie Norris
Coach: Clyde Drexler
Killer 3s
Captain: Chauncey Billips
Co-Captain: Stephen Jackson
Reggie Evans
Larry Hughes
Brian Cook
Player-Coach: Charles Oakley
Trilogy
Captain: Kenyon Martin
Co-Captain: Al Harrington
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Coach: Rich Mahorn
