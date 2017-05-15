BIG3 inaugural basketball teams, lineups, rosters, captains and coaches

Allen Iverson's biggest post-NBA dream is about to come into fruition as the BIG3 basketball league — a three-on-three competition between former NBA stars — will travel from Brooklyn to Charlotte to Tulsa to Philadelphia.

The teams are a whose who of early 2000s basketball, headlined of course by Allen Iverson and his team 3's Company. Chauncey Billups, Charles Oakley, Kenyon Martin, Jermain O'Neal, Bonzie Wells and a slew of others will lace up and play for the first time since retirement from the NBA.

Here is a look at the rosters, captains and coaches for each of the teams. Pick your favorite:

3's Company

Captain, coach: Allen Iverson

Co-Captain DeMarr Johnson

Andre Owens

Mike Sweeney, Ruben Patterson

3 Headed Monsters

Captain: Rashard Lewis

Co-Captain Jason Williams

Kwame Brown

Addie Basden

Mauhoud Abdul Rauf

Coach: Gary Payton

Ghost Ballers

Captain: Mike Bibby

Co-Captain: Ricky Davis

Mo Evans

Marcus Banks

Ivan Johnson

Coach: George Gervin

Ball Hogs

Captain: Brian Scalabrine

Co-Captain: Josh Childress

Derrick Byers

Rasual Butler

Dominic McGuire

Coach: Rick Barry

Tri-State

Captain: Jermain O'Neal

Co-Captain: Bonzi Wells

Xavier Silas

Lee Nailon

Mike James

Coach: Julius Erving

inaugural

Captain: Corey Maggette

Co-Captain: Cuttino Mobley

Jerome Williams

DeShawn Stevenson

Moochie Norris

Coach: Clyde Drexler

Killer 3s

Captain: Chauncey Billips

Co-Captain: Stephen Jackson

Reggie Evans

Larry Hughes

Brian Cook

Player-Coach: Charles Oakley

Trilogy

Captain: Kenyon Martin

Co-Captain: Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Coach: Rich Mahorn