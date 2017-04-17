 
Bruins' second period frenzy not enough to beat Senators in Game 3

Boston now trails in the series, 2-1

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 17, 2017
The Senators celebrate a walk-off win in Game 3.
The Senators celebrate a walk-off win in Game 3. Getty Images

The Senators regained home ice advantage in their series with the Bruins Monday night, toppling the B's 4-3 in overtime.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven first round set will take place Wednesday night back at the Garden (7:30 p.m., NESN, USA).

Monday night's clash was a wild one, as Ottawa built a 3-0 lead by the four minute mark of the second period. Something then clicked with the Bruins as Noel Acciari, David Backes and David Pastrnak all found the back of the next within the span of eight magical minutes in the second.

Neither team scored in the third, but Bobby Ryan's power-play goal at the 5:43 mark in OT sealed it for the Sens.

