Bruins shutout in Game 4, down 3-1 in series with Senators

Ottawa did a terrific job keeping the puck out of the Boston zone Wednesday night at TD Garden and Senators net minder Craig Anderson was sensational in a 1-0 Game 4 shutout of the B's. The Bruins now trail in the best-of-seven series 3-1.

The game was tied at zero until the 5:49 mark of the third period when Bobby Ryan beat Tuukka Rask. Derick Brassard and Erik Kalsson were credited with assists for the Sens.

The Bruins had a killer too many men on the ice call at the 15:50 mark of the third.

The Bruins had a goal taken back in the first period when a replay showed that Noel Acciari was offsides.

Game 5 of the series is Friday night in Ottawa.