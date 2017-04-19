 
Bruins shutout in Game 4, down 3-1 in series with Senators

Ottawa came away with a 1-0 victory over Boston Wednesday night

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 19, 2017
Bruins Senators
The Bruins could not get the puck past Craig Anderson on Wednesday night. Getty Images

Ottawa did a terrific job keeping the puck out of the Boston zone Wednesday night at TD Garden and Senators net minder Craig Anderson was sensational in a 1-0 Game 4 shutout of the B's. The Bruins now trail in the best-of-seven series 3-1.

The game was tied at zero until the 5:49 mark of the third period when Bobby Ryan beat Tuukka Rask. Derick Brassard and Erik Kalsson were credited with assists for the Sens.

The Bruins had a killer too many men on the ice call at the 15:50 mark of the third.

The Bruins had a goal taken back in the first period when a replay showed that Noel Acciari was offsides.

Game 5 of the series is Friday night in Ottawa.

