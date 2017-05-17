Cavaliers shred Celtics in Game 1, up 1-0 in ECF

The Celtics were thumped by the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday, losing 117-104, in a game that was never in doubt.

The C's looked fatigue in their first game since beating the Wizards in a Game 7 48 hours earlier and the Cavs looked rested instead of rusty. Cleveland raced out to a 30-19 lead after one quarter and never looked back. LeBron James poured in a game-high 38 points while Kevin Love added 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tristan Thompson also had a strong game for Cleveland, recording 20 points and pulling down nine boards.

Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley led the way for the Celtics, scoring-wise, each coming in with 21 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points on 7-of-19 shooting from the floor.

Game 2 of the series is Friday at TD Garden in Boston (8:30 p.m., TNT).