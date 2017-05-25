Cavs eliminate Celtics in Game 5 blowout

Talent almost always wins out in the NBA, and that was certainly the case in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers already had a giant edge in basketball talent heading into the series, and when Isaiah Thomas went down with a hip injury in Game 2 - the writing was clearly on the wall.

The Cavs raced out to a 43-27 lead after one quarter and ripped the C's in the third quarter, outpacing them 34-17.

LeBron James scored a game-high 35 points and broke Michael Jordan's record for most career postseason points in NBA playoff history.

Avery Bradley led the C's with 23 points.

The Celtics will have an unprecedented amount of options this offseason as they own the No. 1 overall pick and have a good chunk of cap space to target a top free agent.

Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is next Thursday, June 1.