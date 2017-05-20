Celtics absolutely annihilated by Cavaliers in Game 2

In what many viewed as a "must-win" game, the Celtics were absolutely throttled by the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 130-86.

The Cavs held an NBA playoff record 41-point lead at halftime and won their 13th straight playoff game, tying a league record.

"I believe we've got another level as well," LeBron James said of his team's performance.

The Celtics were never in Game 2, much like Game 1 as Cleveland raced out to a 32-18 first quarter lead.

Isaiah Thomas played just 17 minutes in the contest, leaving the game with a right hip strain. His status for Game 3 Sunday in Cleveland (8:30 p.m., TNT) is unknown.

James led the way for the Cavs, pouring in 30 points and finishing with a ridiculous plus/minus of plus-46. Kyrie Irving chipped in with 23 points and Kevin Love had 21.

Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics, scoring 19 points off the bench. Avery Bradley had 13 points.