Celtics - Bulls NBA playoffs schedule (TV start time, preview)

A glance at the history of 1 seeds vs. 8 seeds in NBA playoffs history.

Matt Burke
 Published : April 13, 2017
Celtics Bulls Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo and the Bulls will meet the Celtics in Round 1. Getty Images

The Celtics were labeled the worst No. 1 seed in NBA playoff history by FOX Sports this week, and considering they split their season series with the Chicago Bulls 2-2 - they are certain susceptible to an upset in the first round.

Five times in NBA history has an eight-seed upset a No. 1, and it's been happening at a decent clip in the past 10 years.

In 1994, the Denver Nuggets upset the Seattle Supersonics in a five-game series, 3-2. In 1999, the New York Knicks dumped the Miami Heat in a five-gamer, 3-2. 

In 2007, the Golden State Warriors became the first eight seed to upset a No. 1 in a seven-game series (4-2). In 2011, Memphis upset San Antonio (4-2) and in 2012, Philly upset Chicago (4-2).

 

Here is a look at the schedule for the Celtics and Bulls:

 

Sunday, April 16: Game 1 at Boston (6:30 p.m., TNT, CSNNE)

 

Tuesday, April 18: Game 2 at Boston (8 p.m., TNT, CSNNE)

 

Friday, April 21: Game 3 at Chicago (7 p.m., ESPN, CSNNE)

 

Sunday, April 23: Game 4 at Chicago (6:30 p.m., TNT, CSNNE)

 

Wednesday, April 26: Game 5 at Boston (TBA)

 

Friday, April 28: Game 6 at Bulls (TBA)

 

Sunday, April 30: Game 7 at Celtics (TBA)

