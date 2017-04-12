Celtics odds to win 2017 NBA Finals aren't low enough

The NBA remains the most predictable when it comes to the four major U.S. pro sports leagues. You’d have to go back to the Detroit Pistons of 2004 to recall an NBA championship victory that was truly shocking. Even that team was a No. 3 seed in the East and the season prior they were a No. 1 seed and were established as a “top team.”

That’s why some of these NBA playoff odds really aren’t ridiculous enough. The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 300/1 odds to win the NBA title this spring. I would make the case that those odds should be more likek 9,000/1.

The Celtics have 30/1 odds of winning the title this spring. I would say something more realistic would be 600/1. The only way the C’s beat a playoff field with the Cavs (7/2 odds) and the star-studded Warriors (10/23 odds) in front of them is if LeBron, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all go down with season-ending injuries. The odds of that happening probably do lie somewhere around 600/1.

Gimme baby now!

So Khloe Kardashian wants to have kids with Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson and made that public this week in ES Magazine.

“[Thompson] is already a father and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” Khloe said. “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’”

Oh boy. The old “clock is ticking” deal … passive-aggressive city.

Based on those comments and the fact that Khloe has been a part of the sports world since Celtics fans chanted, “ug-ly sis-ter” at Lamar Odom in the 2010 NBA Finals – I assumed Khloe was approaching 40-years-old and the clock really was ticking when it came to a potential Tristan Jr.

Not quite. Kardashian is 32.