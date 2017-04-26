Celtics rip Bulls in Game 5, take control of series

The Celtics took control of their first round series with the Bulls Wednesday night, dumping Chicago, 108-97, in Game 5. Boston now leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2, and can advance to the semi-finals of the NBA playoffs with a win in Game 6 Friday in Chicago (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Celtics outscored the Bulls, 29-16, in the fourth quarter will Al Horford coming up with several big baskets. Horford had arguably his most impressive game as a member of the Celtics Wednesday, pumping in 21 points, dishing out a team-high nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley each had 24 points for the Celtics, and Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 14 points off the bench.

The C's did a good job containing Jimmy Butler as the Bulls star was limited to 14 points. Dwyane Wade led the Bulls in scoring with 26.