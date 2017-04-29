Celtics - Wizards NBA playoffs game schedule

The Boston Celtics dumped the Chicago Bulls on Friday night and advanced to the 2017 NBA Playoffs semi-finals to face the Washington Wizards. The second round series begins on Sunday in Boston.

The series will feature two of the best scoring point guards in basketball as Isaiah Thomas and John Wall will square off. Thomas averaged 23 points per game in the Celtics' six game series win over the Bulls. Wall averaged 29.5 points per game in the Wizards' six game first round victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Celtics and Wizards.

Game 1: Sunday, April 30 at Celtics (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, May 2 at Celtics (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Thursday, May 4 at Wizards (8 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, May 7 at Wizards (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 10 at Celtics (TBA, TNT)*

Game 6: Friday, May 12 at Wizards (TBA, ESPN)*

Game 7: Monday, May 15 at Celtics (8 p.m., TNT)*

*If necessary