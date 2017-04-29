 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Boston

Celtics - Wizards NBA playoffs game schedule

Boston and Washington kick off their second round series on Sunday, April 30

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 29, 2017
Celtics, Wizards, NBA, playoffs, game, schedule
The Celtics' Isaiah Thomas and the Wizards' John Wall will face off in the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Getty Images

The Boston Celtics dumped the Chicago Bulls on Friday night and advanced to the 2017 NBA Playoffs semi-finals to face the Washington Wizards. The second round series begins on Sunday in Boston.

The series will feature two of the best scoring point guards in basketball as Isaiah Thomas and John Wall will square off. Thomas averaged 23 points per game in the Celtics' six game series win over the Bulls. Wall averaged 29.5 points per game in the Wizards' six game first round victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Celtics and Wizards.

 

Game 1: Sunday, April 30 at Celtics (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, May 2 at Celtics (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Thursday, May 4 at Wizards (8 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, May 7 at Wizards (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 10 at Celtics (TBA, TNT)*

Game 6: Friday, May 12 at Wizards (TBA, ESPN)*

Game 7: Monday, May 15 at Celtics (8 p.m., TNT)*

*If necessary

Tags:CelticsNBA
 

Have Your SayLeave a comment

Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe