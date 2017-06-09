Chris Sale vs. Justin Verlander matchup set for this weekend at Fenway

The Red Sox will return home on Friday after a relatively successful road trip that began on Memorial Day against the White Sox. The trip concluded with the Sox losing two of three at Yankee Stadium.

At Fenway for three games this weekend are the Detroit Tigers, who are hovering around .500 but are just 2.5 games out of first place in the ugly AL Central.

The Tigers will send Jordan Zimmerman (5-4, 5.98 ERA) to the mound Friday, with Brian Johnson (2-0, 2.57) getting the ball for the Red Sox.

The marquee matchup in the series will take place Saturday night when Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.63 ERA) will face Chris Sale (7-2, 2.89 ERA.

In a nationally televised game Sunday night, Daniel Norris (2-4, 4.48 ERA) will toe the rubber for Detroit, with Drew Pomeranz (6-3, 4.02) pitching for the Sox.

The Red Sox enter Friday night three games behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East.