Isaiah Thomas is not human, scores 53 in Celtics win over Wizards

The "King of the Fourth Quarter" can now be known as the "King of OT" as well.

We're running out of ways to describe Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, as Thomas scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of Tuesday's game against the Wizards - and a whopping 53 points overall. Thomas' output powered the Celtics in an emotional 129-119 Game 2 victory at TD Garden. The Celtics are now up 2-0 in the best-of-seven semi-finals series with Game 3 in Washington on Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Wizards held sizable leads throughout the game, including a 42-29 advantage after one quarter. But the Celtics shined when it mattered most, outscoring the Wizards 15-5 in overtime.

Thomas' 53 points were second most ever in the Celtics' storied playoff history.

Terry Rozier came up with several big buckets off the bench for the C's, and had 12 points overall. Al Horford had 15 points and 12 boards in the game.

John Wall had a monster game of his own for the Wizards, scoring 40 points.