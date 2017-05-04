Kelly Olynyk, Celtics knocked to the ground by Wizards

Fatigue caught up with the Celtics Thursday night. The Washington Wizards outplayed Boston thoroughly as well, drowning the C's, 116-89.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven semi-final series was never close as the Wizards raced out to a 39-17 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back.

The highlight (or lowlight) of the game came when the Wizards' Kelly Oubre shoved Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk to the ground after Olynyk was called for an illegal screen in the second quarter. Olynyk had set a hard pick earlier in the game, and the second screen set Oubre off.

Eight technical fouls were called during the chippy game and there were three ejections.

The Celtics were unable to find any rhythm on offense as Al Horford was the team's leading scoring with just 16. Jae Crowder chipped in with 14 and Isaiah Thomas had 13. Marcus Smart scored nine points off the bench for Boston.

John Wall tallied a game-high 24 points while Otto Porter Jr. scored 19 for Washington. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 19 points off the bench for the Wizards, hitting four 3-pointers.

Game 4 of the series is Sunday in D.C. (6:30 p.m., TNT).