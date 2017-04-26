Patriots 7 round mock draft: Malik McDowell, Isaiah Ford, Corey Clement

We present our Patriots-specific 2017 NFL Mock Draft with all seven rounds. As of now it’s unlikely that the Pats are going to have a first round pick as the Malcolm Butler trade talks have died down. Then again, everything about this offseason has been “unlikely” so far for the Patriots, so let’s just say a deal does go down in the next few hours and they get their No. 32 overall pick back from the Saints.

First round No. 32 overall: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

This is officially “The Cornerback Draft” and Bill Belichick knows it. He immediately replaces the outgoing Butler.

Second round No. 73 overall: Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State

This would be a classic Belichick value pick. Here’s what an NFC scout told NFL.com about McDowell: “It hasn’t turned on for him all the way yet but if it does, he could be like Mario Williams. He’s just a little lazy and I worry about whether he is going to be a self-starter.”

The “lazy” tag is making McDowell plummet down draft boards, but he’s a first round talent.

Third round No. 96 overall: Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

Beckwith is an extremely bright kid. He’s a big boy, but his athleticism is decidedly average.

Fourth Round, No. 131 overall: Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

Ford is a strong route-runner who would give the Pats some wide receiver depth.

Fifth Round, 183 overall: Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt

No way Belichick goes a draft without selecting an offensive lineman.

Sixth Round, 200 overall: Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State

No way Belichick goes a draft without selecting a tight end.

Seventh Round, 239 overall: Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

The Pats have had luck with late round and undrafted backs in the past (Dion Lewis, James White, Danny Woodhead) and like having depth at the position.