Red Sox - Orioles rivalry continues with three huge weekend games

The much anticipated Red Sox – Orioles series got underway Thursday night at Camden Yards with the O's toppling the Sox, 7-5.

Here’s a look ahead to the final three games of the series between the two bitter rivals.

Friday, June 2 (7:05 p.m., NESN)

Rick Porcello (3-6, 4.21 ERA) will get the ball for the Sox while Baltimore will counter with Alec Asher (1-3, 3.77 ERA). Asher typically works out of the bullpen but is a spot-starter. He started against the Red Sox at Fenway on May 2 and the Sox came away victorious in the game, 5-2. Asher surrendered three earned runs on six hits in six innings in that one.

Porcello was decent in his last outing against the Mariners at Fenway, giving up just two earned runs in 6.1 innings of work. He did allow 11 hits, however, in a 5-0 Red Sox loss.

Saturday, June 3 (7:15 p.m., FOX)

It’s still only June but this one should have a big-time feel to it as it’s on National TV and David Price is making his second start of the year for the Sox. Price looked strong in his debut outing Monday against the White Sox, giving up three earned runs on two hits in five innings of work.

RELATED: The best brawls in MLB history

The Orioles will counter will Dylan Bundy (6-3, 2.89 ERA). Bundy has already faced the Sox three times this season and is 2-1.

Sunday, June 4 (1:35 p.m., NESN)

The last time Sale faced the Orioles there were fireworks and by the time Sunday rolls around, these two teams will be mighty sick of each other again.

Sale had his worst performance of the 2017 season this past week, giving up five earned runs in five innings against his former team in the White Sox. It lifted his ERA on the season to 2.77.

Baltimore will send Chris Tillman (1-2, 5.87 ERA) to the hill.