Red Sox pitching continues to lead the way, bats have been spotty

The Red Sox (38-30) will continue their road trip this week in Kansas City, facing a disappointing Royals (32-35) team in a three-game set.

The Sox had mixed results last week as they took three of four from the Phillies but were shutout in a Chris Sale start on Thursday. They then beat the best team in baseball in the Astros on Friday, 2-1, but fell 7-1 to Houston on Saturday.

Much like the start of the season, the Boston offense again appears to be in a slump and the Sox are only as good as their starting pitching. The Sox are currently just 14th in MLB in runs scored but are fifth in team ERA (3.91).

Hector Velazquez (1-1, 6.48 ERA) will get the ball for the Sox Monday night at Kansas City. Velazquez earned the win at Philly last week, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing just one hit and one walk. Jason Hammel (3-6, 5.05 ERA) will get the ball for Kansas City.

Sox ace Chris Sale (8-3, 2.82 ERA) will return to the mound on Tuesday after the tough-luck loss last week, and Drew Pomeranz (6-4, 4.19 ERA) will look to make it two strong starts in a row when he takes the mound in a Wednesday matinee in KC. The Sox are off on Thursday before returning home for a three-game series against the Angels.

The Sox will retire David Ortiz’s No. 34 on Friday at Fenway.