Red Sox starting to roll, ready for Blue Jays in Toronto

The Red Sox (8-5) are fresh off their first three-game win streak of the season as they visit Toronto for the first of three games tonight (7 p.m., NESN).

After dropping a 10-5 decision to Tampa Bay last Friday night at the Fens, the Sox rebounded to beat the Rays Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Patriots’ Day Monday, Andrew Benintendi provided the most significant offense for the Sox in their 4-3 victory over the Rays. His two-run single allowed three runners to cross the plate in the second inning, thanks partially to a dropped throw by Rays’ second baseman Brad Miller. Benintendi had three hits on the day, upping his batting average to .314. Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts (2), Hanley Ramirez, Chris Young and Sandy Leon also collected hits for the Sox in the annual early affair.

Steven Wright(1-1, 8.36 ERA) picked up the win for the Red Sox, working six innings and allowing just one earned run on nine hits.

The Boston bullpen was again strong, giving up just two hits. Craig Kimbrel picked up his sixth save of the season, which places him second in all of baseball in the young season.

“Once they get a little success, their confidence is starting to grow,” Red Sox manager John Farrell told WEEI regarding his bullpen. “And I think they settle into that pecking order that has emerged. It still comes down to executing, which they’ve done a very good job at.”

The road ahead

Eduardo Rodriguez is on paternity leave and was slated to start for the Sox on Tuesday in Toronto. Brian Johnson is scheduled to get the ball for Boston instead.

Johnson was drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft but has battled anxiety and hasn’t seen much major league action.

He has a 1.69 ERA in two starts for Pawtucket this season.

Rick Porcello (1-1, 7.56 ERA) and Chris Sale (1-1, 1.25 ERA) will follow Johnson in the rotation up north before the Sox head down to Baltimore for a weekend set.

The Blue Jays are dead last in the AL East with a 2-10 record while Baltimore has jumped out to a quick start at 8-3.