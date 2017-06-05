Red Sox, Yankees resume rivalry with first place in AL East on line

The Red Sox – Yankees rivalry will resume tonight in the Bronx (7:05 p.m., NESN) with fresh faces leading each team.

No longer is David Ortiz powering the Sox. It’s now Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Chris Sale. No longer is Alex Rodriguez Enemy No. 1 in Boston. Sox fans will hate Aaron Judge soon enough.

The three-game set begins tonight with Drew Pomeranz (5-3, 4.24 ERA) getting the ball for the Sox and Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 6.34 ERA) throwing for the Yankees. Pomeranz has been exceptional of late, having allowed just six earned runs in his last four outings. Tanaka, meanwhile, has been mostly disastrous this season. On Opening Day way back on April 2, he gave up seven earned runs in 2.2 innings and in his last start, May 31 at Baltimore, he allowed seven earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Rick Porcello (3-7, 4.24 ERA) will start for the Sox on Wednesday and will be opposed by CC Sabathia (6-2, 4.12 ERA).

David Price (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for Boston in the series finale on Thursday with Michael Pineda (6-3, 3.76 ERA) pitching for the Yanks.

Price has looked tremendous since returning from the disabled list. He’s allowed just five hits total in two starts this season and gave up just one earned run in Saturday’s 5-2 Red Sox win over the Orioles.

The Red Sox are 10-4 since May 21 and are just two games behind the surprising Yankees for first place in the division.