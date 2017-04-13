Senators burnt by tweet, Bruins take 1-0 series lead (schedule)

The Ottawa Senators have a grand total of zero Stanley Cups, so forgive the franchise if they lack tact.

The official Senators Twitter account sent out the following message during Game 1 of the Bruins - Senators series Wednesday night: "The Bruins failed to record a shot on goal in the second period. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good?"

Of course, the Bruins scored two goals in the third period and won the game, 2-1, to take a 1-0 series lead.

A glance at the rest of the Bruins - Senators schedule:

Saturday, April 15: Game 2 at Ottawa (3 p.m., NBC)

Monday, April 17: Game 3 at Boston (7 p.m., NESN, CNBC)

Wednesday, April 19: Game 4 at Boston (7:30 p.m., USA)

Friday, April 21: Game 5 at Ottawa (TBA, NESN)

Sunday, April 23: Game 6 at Boston (TBA)

Wednesday, April 26: Game 7 at Ottawa (TBA, NESN)