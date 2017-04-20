Updated: 2017 Patriots, NFL full schedule

The 2017 NFL schedule leaks are coming in hot ahead of the league’s official posting time of 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. Here is what we tentatively know so far, based on CBS Sports’ schedule blog.

Keep in mind, the dates mentioned only reflect the Sunday of that week and do not factor in Thursday and Monday night games.

Week 1 (Weekend of Sept. 10)

Chiefs at Patriots

Seahawks at Packers

Eagles at Redskins

Jets at Bills

Giants at Cowboys

Saints at Vikings

Chargers at Broncos

Raiders at Titans

Falcons at Bears

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Week 2 (Sept. 17)

Lions at Giants

Texans at Bengals

Bears at Buccaneers

Patriots at Saints

Week 3 (Sept. 24)

Bengals at Packers

Giants at Eagles

Steelers at Bears

Texans at Patriots

Week 4 (Oct. 1)

Bears at Packers

Giants at Buccaneers

Panthers at Patriots

Week 5 (Oct. 8)

Bears vs. Vikings

Chargers at Giants

Patriots at Buccaneers

Week 6 (Oct. 15)

Giants at Broncos

Bears at Ravens

Patriots at Jets

Week 7 (Oct. 22)

Saints at Packers

Falcons at Patriots

Seahawks at Giants

Panthers at Bears

Week 8 (Oct. 29)

Vikings vs. Browns (London)

Bears at Saints

Chargers at Patriots

Week 9 (Nov. 5)

Lions at Packers

Rams at Giants

Week 10 (Nov. 12)

Giants at 49ers

Packers at Bears

Patriots at Broncos

Week 11 (Nov. 19)

Ravens at Packers

Chiefs at Giants

Lions at Bears

Patriots at Raiders (Mexico)

Week 12 (Nov. 26)

Giants at Redskins

Bears at Eagles

Dolphins at Patriots

Week 13 (Dec. 3)

Buccaneers at Packers

Giants at Raiders

49ers at Bears

Patriots at Bills

Week 14 (Dec. 10)

Cowboys at Giants

Bears at Bengals

Patriots at Dolphins

Week 15 (Dec. 17)

Eagles at Giants

Bears at Lions

Patriots at Steelers

Week 16 (Dec. 24)

Vikings at Packers

Giants at Cardinals

Raiders at Eagles

Browns at Bears

Bills at Patriots

Week 17 (Dec. 31)

Redskins at Giants

Raiders at Chargers

Bears at Vikings

Jets at Patriots