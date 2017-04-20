Updated: 2017 Patriots, NFL full schedule

The 2017 NFL schedule leaks are coming in hot ahead of the league’s official posting time of 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. Here is what we tentatively know so far, based on CBS Sports’ schedule blog.
Keep in mind, the dates mentioned only reflect the Sunday of that week and do not factor in Thursday and Monday night games.
Week 1 (Weekend of Sept. 10)
Chiefs at Patriots
Seahawks at Packers
Eagles at Redskins
Jets at Bills
Saints at Vikings
Chargers at Broncos
Raiders at Titans
Falcons at Bears
Buccaneers at Dolphins
Week 2 (Sept. 17)
Lions at Giants
Texans at Bengals
Bears at Buccaneers
Patriots at Saints
Week 3 (Sept. 24)
Bengals at Packers
Giants at Eagles
Steelers at Bears
Texans at Patriots
Week 4 (Oct. 1)
Bears at Packers
Giants at Buccaneers
Panthers at Patriots
Week 5 (Oct. 8)
Bears vs. Vikings
Chargers at Giants
Patriots at Buccaneers
Week 6 (Oct. 15)
Giants at Broncos
Bears at Ravens
Patriots at Jets
Week 7 (Oct. 22)
Saints at Packers
Falcons at Patriots
Seahawks at Giants
Panthers at Bears
Week 8 (Oct. 29)
Vikings vs. Browns (London)
Bears at Saints
Chargers at Patriots
Week 9 (Nov. 5)
Lions at Packers
Rams at Giants
Week 10 (Nov. 12)
Giants at 49ers
Packers at Bears
Patriots at Broncos
Week 11 (Nov. 19)
Ravens at Packers
Chiefs at Giants
Lions at Bears
Patriots at Raiders (Mexico)
Week 12 (Nov. 26)
Giants at Redskins
Bears at Eagles
Dolphins at Patriots
Week 13 (Dec. 3)
Buccaneers at Packers
Giants at Raiders
49ers at Bears
Patriots at Bills
Week 14 (Dec. 10)
Cowboys at Giants
Bears at Bengals
Patriots at Dolphins
Week 15 (Dec. 17)
Bears at Lions
Patriots at Steelers
Week 16 (Dec. 24)
Vikings at Packers
Giants at Cardinals
Raiders at Eagles
Browns at Bears
Bills at Patriots
Week 17 (Dec. 31)
Redskins at Giants
Raiders at Chargers
Bears at Vikings
Jets at Patriots