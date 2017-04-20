 
Updated: 2017 Patriots, NFL full schedule

The NFL schedule will be released in full today

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 20, 2017 | Updated : April 20, 2017
updated 2017 patriots nfl schedule
The 2017 NFL schedule will be released in full tonight. Getty Images

The 2017 NFL schedule leaks are coming in hot ahead of the league’s official posting time of 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. Here is what we tentatively know so far, based on CBS Sports’ schedule blog.

Keep in mind, the dates mentioned only reflect the Sunday of that week and do not factor in Thursday and Monday night games.

 

Week 1 (Weekend of Sept. 10)

Chiefs at Patriots

Seahawks at Packers

Eagles at Redskins

Jets at Bills

Giants at Cowboys

Saints at Vikings

Chargers at Broncos

Raiders at Titans

Falcons at Bears

Buccaneers at Dolphins

 

Week 2 (Sept. 17)

Lions at Giants

Texans at Bengals

Bears at Buccaneers

Patriots at Saints

 

Week 3 (Sept. 24)

Bengals at Packers

Giants at Eagles

Steelers at Bears

Texans at Patriots

 

Week 4 (Oct. 1)

Bears at Packers

Giants at Buccaneers

Panthers at Patriots

 

Week 5 (Oct. 8)

Bears vs. Vikings

Chargers at Giants

Patriots at Buccaneers

 

Week 6 (Oct. 15)

Giants at Broncos

Bears at Ravens

Patriots at Jets

 

Week 7 (Oct. 22)

Saints at Packers

Falcons at Patriots

Seahawks at Giants

Panthers at Bears

 

Week 8 (Oct. 29)

Vikings vs. Browns (London)

Bears at Saints

Chargers at Patriots

 

Week 9 (Nov. 5)

Lions at Packers

Rams at Giants

 

Week 10 (Nov. 12)

Giants at 49ers

Packers at Bears

Patriots at Broncos

 

Week 11 (Nov. 19)

Ravens at Packers

Chiefs at Giants

Lions at Bears

Patriots at Raiders (Mexico)

 

Week 12 (Nov. 26)

Giants at Redskins

Bears at Eagles

Dolphins at Patriots

 

Week 13 (Dec. 3)

Buccaneers at Packers

Giants at Raiders

49ers at Bears

Patriots at Bills

 

Week 14 (Dec. 10)

Cowboys at Giants

Bears at Bengals

Patriots at Dolphins

 

Week 15 (Dec. 17)

Eagles at Giants

Bears at Lions

Patriots at Steelers

 

Week 16 (Dec. 24)

Vikings at Packers

Giants at Cardinals

Raiders at Eagles

Browns at Bears

Bills at Patriots

 

Week 17 (Dec. 31)

Redskins at Giants

Raiders at Chargers

Bears at Vikings

Jets at Patriots

Tags:PatriotsNFL
 

