Video: Markelle Fultz rips LeBron James bald spot, hairline

Markelle Fultz could very well land with the Celtics in June
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 17, 2017
Potential Celtics draft pick Markelle Fultz tore into LeBron and his hairline in this video. Twitter

Can Markelle Fultz just become a member of the Celtics right now?

The Celtics and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers begin the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals tonight at TD Garden in Boston, less than 24 hours after the C’s landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The consensus “best player” in the draft is Fultz, the Washington point guard.

Endearing him to Celtics fans was an old video that resurfaced Wednesday – with Fultz making fun of LeBron and his bald –ing head. Fultz looks like a rather unassuming young man in current photos, but in this 2013 clip the kids sounds like a young Chris Rock.

“Man, shut up LeBron! Can’t even see your hairline, fool! You goin’ bald in the next 24 hours. The next game you gonna be bald! Shut up!”

 
Tags:CelticsNBA
