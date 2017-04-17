Who won the 2017 Boston Marathon? Mens and womens results

Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, won the 121st Boston Marathon men’s race on Monday, crossing the finish line with an unofficial winning time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 37 seconds.

A Kenyan won the women’s race as well as Edna Kiplagat posted a time of 2:21:52. It was Kiplagat’s first time running Boston.

Jordan Hasay, of Oregon, was the first American female runner to cross the finish line, coming in with a time of 2:23:00.

“It was really emotional for me,” Hasay told WBZ-TV. “I know that a lot of people out there lost loved ones here, and so that really just lifted me up. I was thinking about all of them and I know that they were with us all in spirit, and that my mom would be really proud. I love her so much and she’ll always be with me.”

Fan favorite Meb Keflezighi, an American male runner who won the first Marathon following the 2013 bombings, finished 13th overall in the male race.

American Galen Rupp (Oregon) finished second in the men’s race with a time of 2:09:58.