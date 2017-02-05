ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday, February 05, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 1:05 pm

Brady family ready to cheer on Patriots in Super Bowl LI

The Brady's are ready in Houston.

As Tom Brady suited up for the big game Sunday in Houston, his family wasn't far behind.

Little Vivien Brady was ready to cheer on her dad in a custom T-shirt with "Brady's Little Ladies" inscribed on the back.

Vivian's mom, Gisele Bundchen, posted the picture on Instagram today telling fans, "Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl"

Also in Houston were Bradys' parents.

Brady's mom, who attends many games, wasn't able to attend any regular season games this season as she's been battling an undisclosed illness.

She made it to the field this weekend for picture day.

Brady said, "Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!"
 

More about Tom Brady

Adolphus Busch journeyed from Germany to St. Louis, where he founded the Budweiser brand.

Watch: Teaser for Budweiser Super Bowl commercial tells the story of an immigrant's success

Known for its heartwarming Super Bowl commercials that have depicted the relationship between a puppy and a horse, Budweiser is now taking a more serious tone ahead of Sunday's big game, and as the country grapples with the issue of immigration. The beer company is recounting the success story of its immigrant cofounder, Adolphus Busch. A sneak peak into the upcoming commercial spot was released Tuesday, and the full video will air during Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the...
Fan loses tooth in quest to walk in Tom Brady’s old Uggs [5 Photos]WATCH: Tom Brady pokes fun at Deflategate in Foot Locker adTrump says Tom Brady voted for him, but the quarterback is keeping quiet for now
Actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) and actress Rooney Mara attend the 'Her' Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix step out for the first time

It’s official, maybe. Yay? I said it before, and now it’s official: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are for real, for real. Related: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement The Daily Mail​ has exclusive pictures of the eccentrically named duo running errands together — and I mean, you don’t let paps just photograph you with paper bags in your arms unless you mean it. The two actors supposedly started a romance on the set of “Mary Magdalene,” a film that is unironically being referred to as...
Lada Gaga will be the main attraction at halftime of Super Bowl LI.

When, what time does halftime start in the Super Bowl?

For many, halftime of the Super Bowl is the real show of Super Sunday. So when can we expect Lady Gaga to hit the stage after the Patriots and Falcons have wrapped up the first half of play? The first half of most Super Bowls typically last an hour and 20 minutes, so expect to hear "Poker Face" or "Edge of Glory" around 7:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday night.
Matt Ryan and Tom Brady will square off in a matchup of elite quarterbacks in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Super Bowl LI: 3 things to watch for as Patriots take on the Falcons

We meet again, Super Bowl. It's easy to take for granted just how impressive this run has been for the Patriots, and the case can be made that the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-era Patriots are the greatest dynasty in sports history, win or lose. Sunday will mark the organization's ninth Super Bowl appearance, and seventh with Belichick and Brady (which is an NFL record among players). Brady, 39, sees no end in sight in terms of his playing career. And who are we to question how much longer he...
An ice cross downhill skater catches some during the shootouts on the first day of Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 3.

Red Bull Crashed Ice finals (LIVE STREAM)

If you've been following along with Metro's Facebook the past 24 hours, you've seen some photos and video from Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota.  For the sixth year in a row, dozens of athletes who took part in the shootout portion of the ice cross downhill event on Friday, Feb. 3 — which consists of racers from all over the world going down a 1,200-foot long ice track featuring various obstacles like drops, jumps and hills on ice skates — will face off in the competition's finals on...
The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS) 25Photos

The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS)

For the sixth year in a row, Red Bull Crashed Ice has taken over St. Paul, Minnesota, to present one of the most insane sporting events in the world.  Dozens of racers from all over the globe converge upon this charming town and attempt a death-defying 1,200-foot long ice track that's complete with jumps, drops, bumps and hills one ice skates. It's dubbed the fastest sport on skates, and Metro can tell you first hand that that is no lie — and that it should be called the coldest sports on...
Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...

Most Commented

Actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) and actress Rooney Mara attend the 'Her' Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Karina and her father usually ran together, but didn't on that fateful night.2Photos

Person in custody in connection with grisly death of Queens jogger: NYPD

Today 12:01 pm Police have a "person in custody" in connection with the brutal slaying of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, an NYPD source confirmed late on Saturday night. The person is in his 20s and lives in public housing in East New York, according to media reports. "We know they have the person of interest in custody. That's all I can confirm right now," said Karina Vetrano's father, Phil Vetrano, ABC7 reported. “I’m literally shaking right now,” a close friend of Vetrano’s told the New York Daily News. “I...

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

February 3 The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

Lada Gaga will be the main attraction at halftime of Super Bowl LI.

When, what time does halftime start in the Super Bowl?

Today 12:22 pm For many, halftime of the Super Bowl is the real show of Super Sunday. So when can we expect Lady Gaga to hit the stage after the Patriots and Falcons have wrapped up the first half of play? The first half of most Super Bowls typically last an hour and 20 minutes, so expect to hear "Poker Face" or "Edge of Glory" around 7:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News