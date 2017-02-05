Brady family ready to cheer on Patriots in Super Bowl LI

As Tom Brady suited up for the big game Sunday in Houston, his family wasn't far behind.
Little Vivien Brady was ready to cheer on her dad in a custom T-shirt with "Brady's Little Ladies" inscribed on the back.
Vivian's mom, Gisele Bundchen, posted the picture on Instagram today telling fans, "Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl"
Also in Houston were Bradys' parents.
Brady's mom, who attends many games, wasn't able to attend any regular season games this season as she's been battling an undisclosed illness.
She made it to the field this weekend for picture day.
Brady said, "Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!"