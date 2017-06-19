Brooks Koepka ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards, current girlfriend Jena Sims hot pics (Instagram)

After he won the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in record-tying fashion Sunday evening, Brooks Koepka walked toward the scorers tent to sign his card and make the victory official.

On the way he stopped to kiss his girlfriend, just as golfers do following wins every week. Joe Buck incorrectly identified the girlfriend as Downingtown's Becky Edwards, a pro soccer player in Sweden and member of the United States National Team. The girl was actually actress Jena Sims.

“Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend,” commentator Brad Faxon said. “That’s Jena Sims. They were all staying together this week.”

Edwards went to Florida State and had dated Koepka, who won his first career major at age 27 with a score of 16-under-par this week, for a number of years before the couple parted ways relatively recently.

Sims has held the Miss National Junior Teenager title and competed in the Miss Teen USA. She has appeared in four straight-to-television movies, such as 2015's 3-Headed Shark Attack.

Social media posted photos of each are posted above.