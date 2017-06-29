Call Jimmy Butler, seriously - here is his phone number

Prank phone calls haven’t really been in style since the ’90s when the Jerky Boys were running wild and Bart Simpson was busy torturing poor Moe of Moe’s Tavern.

If haters of new Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler want to give him the ol’ I.P. Freely gag, they can now have at it. Butler gave away his personal cell phone number at his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves.

“Somebody’s gotta take the blame. I’ll be that guy,” Butler said. “ I’m OK with it. I’m fine. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But with that being said, I’ve got my phone in my back pocket. If whoever has anything to say to me feel free: 773-899-6071. So, if you want an interview, there you have it.”

Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler gives out his phone number at intro press conference and encourages critics to call him directly pic.twitter.com/gLxYVJWvx1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 29, 2017

Obviously people jumped at the opportunity, and sure enough it looks like it is indeed Butler’s phone.