Cardell Hayes sentencing: Apologizes to Racquel Smith, wife of Will Smith

Cardell Hayes, the man who murdered former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith during a traffic dispute, apologized to Smith’s widow – Racquel Smith – in court on Thursday. Hayes is to be sentenced Thursday at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

“That’s what I fear most for my son, not to be there for him,” Hayes said, fighting through tears. “I’m not really there for my son.”

Prior to that, Hayes said the following, according to the New Orleans Advocate:

“If I didn’t take responsibility for what happened, I would’ve ran.

“I’m definitely sorry for their loss.

“At the end of the day I’ll still be looked at like a bad guy since a man died.

“I apologize for their loss. I apologize for their loss. I can say it a million times, I wish that night never happened.

“At the end of the day, it’s like I’m dead anyway. I’m not here for my son.”

“Being away from my son for this year just killed me. Being away from my son for 60 years, what’s the difference from being dead?

“I want to speak to the kids of Will, and I want to let you all know and tell you that I understand what you’re gong through.

(Note: Hayes’ father was killed by New Orleans Police in December of 2005)

“I would never just purposely take (Will Smith’s) life. I can’t blame you for hating me.”